Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour are the lone big-school area baseball programs still playing this season.
Will their seasons keep going beyond this week? Sports Editor MATT DANIELS tries to answer that question before the
two Champaign County teams play two Sangamon County teams in sectional semifinal games at Spalding Park in Champaign:
Champaign Central (31-6) vs.
Chatham Glenwood (29-7)
5 p.m. Wednesday
Central’s postseason success has ...
- provided its share of thrilling moments. The Maroons needed to rally from a 5-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to beat Normal West 6-5 last Thursday night and then had to overcome giving up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh against Normal U-High in Saturday’s regional championship game, only to prevail 2-1 in eight innings.
Their biggest question is
- ... whether their pitching can hold up against a Chatham Glenwood team that has scored at least 10 runs in 18 games this spring. The Titans lost twice to Normal U-High this season, but that was back in the first week in April.
Their top pitching option is ... Central coach John Staab would likely give the ball to Parkland signee Will O’Gorman after the left-hander started the Maroons’ postseason opener. It won’t be Max Quirk
- after he stifled Normal U-High on Saturday, throwing six innings of two-hit ball. O’Gorman can rack up a fair amount of strikeouts, but he’ll need to avoid giving up the big extra-base hit.
Their best bet to win Wednesday is ... if the Maroons can put the ball in play. Central has struck out 22 times in its first two playoff games. Yet, when the Maroons are able to put pressure on opposing defenses, good things tend to happen. Errors are how Central scored its eventual game-winning runs at the Normal West Regional last week. Staab is known to be aggressive with his team on the basepaths, and they’ll need to do so again.
Mahomet-Seymour (25-5)
vs. Springfield (28-8)
5 p.m. Thursday
Mahomet-Seymour’s postseason success has ...
- relied on steady offensive production and shutdown pitching. The Bulldogs haven’t allowed a run yet in the playoffs, beating Centennial 5-0 this past Friday in a regional semifinal game at Spalding Park and then routing Bloomington 10-0 in five innings on Saturday to win a regional title in Mahomet.
Their biggest question is ... how M-S handles the pressure of trying to beat the defending 3A state champion. Springfield ended the Bulldogs’ season last June at this stage in the postseason, and coach Nic DiFilippo
- ’s program is trying to win their first sectional game since 2000. It won’t be easy, especially since the Senators return several starters from last year’s team.
Their top pitching option is ... Blake Wolters
- . The Purdue commit is the unquestioned ace for the Bulldogs and only pitched five innings this past Saturday. Having this sectional semifinal game on Thursday and the extra rest in between games could give DiFilippo enough time to send Wolters out on the mound again.
Their best bet to win Thursday is ... if Wolters shines again well before the lights turn on at Spalding Park. The right-hander’s ability to stymie opposing offenses is a key reason why the Bulldogs are having one of their best seasons in recent memory. But M-S has showed this spring they are more than just Wolters, who contributes significantly at the plate, too. Alex McHale, Carter Selk, Mateo Casillas and Carter Johnson
- are just some of the other viable hitters the Bulldogs have in their lineup.