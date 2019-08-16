URBANA — Ben Schultz made sure to stay in shape after his senior football season ended at Champaign Central last fall.
Playing basketball and then participating in track and field (ninth-place finish at state in long jump) for the Maroons helped.
But Schultz kept up his workouts in the summer. The idea, one he had discussed with the Illinois football staff since October, was to walk on to the team for the 2019 season. The call Schultz was waiting on came the day before the Illini started training camp, with director of football recruiting Patrick Embleton coming through with the offer.
“It really hit me hard,” Schultz said. “It was just shocking and a lot to take in. It was crazy to get a call from the team I’ve been watching my whole life as a kid.”
Those first few training camp practices were a little rough, though. Schultz’s good intentions to keep working out during the summer had hit a bit of a snag.
“Three weeks ago I actually had surgery on my ear drum,” Schultz said. “From then to the first day of camp, I hadn’t done anything at all because I couldn’t run, jump or lift. I was pretty out of shape. It was difficult, but I’m getting the hang of it now.”
That’s putting it mildly. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Schultz has mostly worked with the third-string defense at safety so far during training camp, but he already has a pair of interceptions. His latest came Monday when he jumped a route during full 11-on-11 work and picked off four-star freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams.
The Illinois coaches have noticed.
“Ben has helped us tremendously to get through practice and done a good job of picking up the defense,” passing game coordinator and safeties coach Gill Byrd said. “And he has made some plays. He’s a local favorite among the guys. The guys get excited when he makes a play.”
Illinois coach Lovie Smith made building the team’s walk-on program a priority the past couple seasons. The chance to add a local player was a logical move. Schultz is one of six former area players on the Illinois roster, including Caleb Griffin and Julian Pearl (Danville), Dominic Stampley (Centennial), Bryce Barnes (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) and Dylan Thomas (Monticello).
“We’re in Champaign, so to have a local guy come out and walk on and have some success ... love having the guy around our program,” Smith said. “Getting here a little bit later in the game doesn’t really matter an awful lot. He’s a smart guy, and I just know he’s caught up quickly.”
The Illinois defense celebrates every takeaway. It’s an event. But the Illini, Smith said, have gravitated to Schultz after his interceptions.
“They are so excited for him,” Smith said.
Schultz appreciates it. Joining the team when camp started means he’s building new relationships with all of his teammates. He said he’s connected the most so far with fellow walk-ons Mark Di Iorio and Ryan Meed.
“I guess they don’t really expect the walk-on from Champaign to be making plays like that,” Schultz said about the celebrating his teammates have done after his interceptions. “They’re really happy for me, and it feels really good that they get hyped about it.”
Schultz had been thinking about walking on at Illinois since his brother, Grey, a Centennial graduate, did the same for the Illini baseball team in 2014.
“He really enjoyed baseball, so I thought I’d enjoy football like he did baseball,” Schultz said. “It’s really cool. I’m just listening to my coaches and what they have to say to me. It’s a lot to learn from high school — a lot of new coverages. It’s a lot higher intensity than high school, obviously, but it’s really cool being out there making plays.”
That connection to the university is something the Illinois football coaches value when adding a walk-on like Schultz. That he grew up going to essentially every game at Memorial Stadium provides a unique link to the program.
“That’s special for him growing up with Illini football, the tradition, and trying to get that tradition back of winning,” Byrd said. “For him to be here and contribute to being a part of that turning around of that tradition — back to the days of old — is exciting for both him and his family and us.”
Byrd said he’s seen Schultz settle in as camp has progressed. The second-year assistant coach is quick to point out that his newest safety has also had just 10 days in the program.
“Most of these guys have had a whole spring ball, and they’re still making mistakes,” Byrd said. “We just have to take our time. You’re always a step slower when you’re thinking about stuff, so I’m looking forward to when Ben knows it and plays with confidence and sees how much faster he can be.”