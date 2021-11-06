URBANA — Katie VanHootegem couldn’t help but be impressed by what her Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving team accomplished on Saturday.
Not after the Maroons put together a dominant performance in winning a sectional title at Urbana High School.
“I think it really just speaks to our team,” VanHootegem said. “We were top-eight in every event. It’s not just individuals. It’s the whole team. To see them all swim well and see how hard they worked, that was great to see.
“We won, and it was by a lot, which was surprising really. This was my first sectional as the head coach. These girls each dropped a lot of time across the board.”
Central’s team score of 297 outpaced that of second-place Charleston (162) and third-place Centennial (153) as Uni High (129) and Mahomet-Seymour (120) rounded out the top five.
The Maroons had a pair of relay teams finish first, including the foursome of Olivia Terry, Babette Bradley, Caroline Hartmann and Olivia Dempsey in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 52.68 seconds) along with the 400 freestyle relay unit of Samantha Cook, Laura Taylor, Emily Hettinger and Bradley (3:43.09).
Central also collected wins from Cook in the 500 free (5:24.69) and Bradley in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.58).
Centennial, meanwhile, will send its 200 freestyle relay to the state meet after a first-place sectional result from the foursome of Elise Maurer, Noelle Hunt, Lexie Seten, Marin McAndrew (1:41.08).
McAndrew also qualified for the state meet in the 50 free after a second-place clocking of 23.91 seconds, which established a new school record in the event.
Other area swimmers and divers to qualify for state were Uni High’s Sally Ma, who finished first in both the 50 free (23.06 seconds) and 100 free (50.87 seconds), along with the Illineks’ Stella Youse, who won the diving competition with 384.15 points.
Now, fresh off a sectional title, Central turns its focus to the state meet, which is set to take place next Friday and Saturday in Westmont, where VanHootegem again will bring a strong team to the IHSA’s biggest stage.
“It really comes down to the team culture,” VanHootegem said of what has been the key to success for her Maroons this fall. “It’s just being mentally prepared. I really looked to the leaders on this team. They took the girls under the arms. Calmed their nerves. I’ve really enjoyed seeing that.”