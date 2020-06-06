What has it been like trying to prepare for this upcoming season given how many local pools are out of commission because of the pandemic?
We had held out hope that I would be able to run the Indian Acres swim program, which is where a lot of my high school girls swim with me over the summer to help them keep in shape. That’s not opening. Centennial pool is drained. That’s not an option to go in. I know the (pools run by the) park districts, Urbana and Champaign aren’t opening. Urbana Country Club’s under construction. So that leaves Champaign Country Club and Lincolnshire. I’ve had some parents reach out to both of those places to see if we could rent it or use it in some way for our girls to get back in the water. They’re still really unsure if they’re even going to open the pools. That’s really hard on my girls, and on me, too, because it’s a passion of mine. It’s what I do all summer. It’s what I do all fall. So I’m holding out hope that we’ll be able to have a fall season. As far as mentally, I think it’s really taken on a toll on everybody because so many things aren’t normalized anymore. But I know me personally growing up, (I did) swimming, I played softball, I ran track, I did all these different things. That was an outlet for me to relieve stress. And now you’re probably in one of the most stressful, anxiety (filled) times of your life, and you can’t even do anything because nothing’s open.
Combined with what occurred last season in Unit 4 Pool’s delayed opening, how have you tried to lead these girls through the tribulations?
I’ve created a private Facebook group and every day I try to post a video, whether it’s a workout or something going on, just so they can see me and can comment and can talk to each other. It’s kind of a page to allow us to all cope with what’s going on. Just staying connected is a big thing, and knowing I’m still here for them and they can lean on each other is a big deal because when you spend so many hours with these people, you become very close.
Who are some of your athletes you’re most looking forward to seeing this upcoming season?
Our senior, Amalie Johnson, she had a great year last year, and I think if she just continues that momentum, she’s going to continue to see her times drop, if she just continues to believe in herself. And then Maya Keeble, this was her first year swimming last year. She will also be a senior, and I’m really looking forward to her just embracing the swim culture. I think last year was a big transition year for her, and she showed a lot of tenacity and dropped a lot of time. But I think now she’s going to start seeing herself in varsity lineups and invitational lineups, and she’s going to play a pretty big role in the pool as well as being a leader. This will be when I’ve had the whole team for their high school career, so this is a pretty important year. But I’m hoping we’ll get to have it. Especially with building your team culture, I pride my girls on our hashtags, #positivevibes, and #swimwithyourheart. That’s kind of what we’ve been going with these past three seasons. I’m hoping we kind of get to see that in full bloom this year.
