Alex Ahmari
Class of 2021, boys’ cross-country
He’s most looking forward to ... getting a bunch of new freshmen because we’re going to have a few new ones coming in, and I think the team can benefit off that a lot.
It’s also cool because I’m the senior captain this year, and all of the young kids can look up to me.
Thinking about his time with Champaign Central cross-country ... it (has been) really cool because I remember, when I was a freshman, I really looked up to the older juniors and seniors that were already there. And now I think it’s cool that I get to do that as well.
In the ongoing pandemic ... running’s a lot easier than other sports for practicing in the offseason. It’s not like baseball where you need to meet up with your coach and team and do your workout. I can go out and run on my own still and do what I’ve been doing in the past, so I don’t think much has changed.
Brian Becker
Class of 2021, football
He is most looking forward to ... getting back on the field with my teammates.
Thinking about his time with Champaign Central football ... it has meant everything to me to be able to play the sport I love while representing my school.
During the ongoing pandemic ... I have realized how much I missed training and competing, as well as being with me teammates.
Alexis Jones
Class of 2022, girls’ tennis
She is most looking forward to ... taking on a greater leadership role on the team and being able to pass on my knowledge from the past two years to the newer players. I’m also looking forward to improving as a player and hopefully redeeming myself to some personal shortcomings from last season.
Representing Champaign Central through athletics ... has been really fun and rewarding. I’ve made some great memories because of it, and I owe it to an amazing team that I don’t think I could find beyond Central. It’s a very supportive environment, and your teammates and coaches are there for you win or lose.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me realize how much you can’t take the things you do every day for granted, and part of that for me was tennis. I didn’t realize how much I needed tennis until I couldn’t play it the way I was used to, and it was very frustrating and made me look forward to competing again more and more.