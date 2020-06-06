CHAMPAIGN — Judd Wagner saw it happen in 2018, when the Champaign Central boys’ soccer team gave up a goal with less than two minutes to play in its Class 2A sectional final and lost to Springfield.
Wagner witnessed more of the same in 2019 when the Maroons again were clipped by the Senators — this time in a 2A sectional semifinal match — via a late tally.
“It’s very motivating,” Wagner said. “I know that me as well as our goalkeeper, Nate Allen, are very furious with the way it’s ended the last two years.
“We just have a chip on our shoulder to win not only sectionals, but also the super-sectional and get to state this year. Because we feel like we’ve had the roster and team to do it the last two years, but we just came up short.”
Wagner and Allen, both rising seniors, are a pair of key pieces for Central coach Nick Clegg’s fourth Maroons roster, which loses the services of two-time News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Santiago Rodriguez to graduation.
Now preparing to play in college at DePaul, Rodriguez contributed 48 goals and 17 assists during his senior season and was a such a menace to opposing defenses that, as Clegg noted, Rodriguez could draw quadruple teams in crunch time.
“It’s difficult to replace 48 goals,” Clegg said. “It’s just going to be a team effort, which may actually be very effective. ... Now I think that really opens up opportunities for these kids to shine.”
Kids like Wagner, a reigning N-G All-Area second-team pick who put together a 14-goal, 17-assist junior campaign last year from center midfield.
“Judd is the hardest-working kid I know,” Clegg said of the 6-foot-4 competitor. “He does drills at home every day, and I think the fact he’s going to be the best player, likely, on our team and the fact he’s going to be our hardest worker sets the table of everyone.”
Wagner said he’s seen growth in himself both from a physical standpoint and through his technical skills. But he also recognizes there’s another aspect of soccer in which he’ll need to excel, especially with Rodriguez no longer around.
“What people don’t understand is Santi is such a great leader and teammate on and off the field,” Wagner said. “That’s going to be just as hard, just as important to replace. I know that the seniors this year know that we have to step up and lead and teach and get (our teammates) all working hard every day, just like he did.”
An extra opportunity to do so has come about through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Friday afternoon’s IHSA announcement of its “Stage 1 Return to Play” guidelines opened the door for athletes to reconvene as early as Saturday, Wagner and his fellow seniors already have established their own training sessions for the Maroons to stay in shape while separated.
“It’s a lot to handle, obviously, because of everything that’s going on,” Wagner said. “We all expect big things from our team, and we know the seniors and captains, those are the ones that will lead us there.”
Allen, a defending N-G All-Area first-team selection in the net, is just another part of the expected 10-man senior class on Clegg’s 2020 roster. Defenseman Jake Wilund is another senior-to-be whom Clegg is excited to see more from this fall.
Even with so many upperclassmen, Clegg boasts numerous younger players he feels can become regular varsity presences.
A guy like junior-to-be Kyle Johnson, whose “touch was ridiculously good as a freshman,” according to Clegg. An athlete such as junior-to-be Jair Villa, whom Clegg said was known as “Little Messi” growing up as a nod to professional soccer superstar Lionel Messi.
Then there’s a quartet of sophomores-to-be — Tim Ngugi, Isaac Fisher, Cooper Carson and Alex Mercer. Clegg said he was approached by a college coach after last season’s sectional semifinal loss to Springfield, with that individual wanting to know more about the speedy Ngugi.
And there’s even a kid who isn’t technically in high school yet.
Freshman-to-be Diego Zarco is the younger brother of two former Central soccer standouts, Alex and Reynaldo, and Clegg has been told that Diego Zarco is the best player on a club team that includes some of those aforementioned sophomores-to-be.
“It’s crazy,” Clegg said with a laugh. “It’s the exact opposite of what it was when I was a student at Central. All my age-group players went to Centennial.”
Good times no doubt are afoot with Maroon boys’ soccer, which put together its first- and second-best seasons of all time with 21 wins in 2018 and 19 victories last year.
Two regional championships are among those outputs, but the holdovers from those two teams seek more.
“They’re teaching moments, at the very least,” Wagner said. “You learn so much through how people respond to certain situations, who’s willing to work hard and change what they’re doing to do best for the team.
“Obviously you don’t want to lose any games. You want to win them all. But we need those come November when you’re wanting to win a state title.”