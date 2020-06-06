Have you worried about your immediate volleyball future ever since the pandemic started in mid-March?
Yeah, it was kind of a shock for everyone, I think. Everything was closed so, yeah, I was kind of worried. I know the first thing I thought about was the club season would be canceled and we wouldn’t get to go to nationals in June, which I’m still kind of getting over that because it’s my favorite part of the year and it’s so fun. I’m just glad that now, as things are opening up, I’m pretty confident we’ll have a fall season, so that’s always good.
How did you feel about the 2019 Central volleyball season, and how did it set up the team for 2020?
We didn’t do as good as we wanted to last year with not winning regionals like we have the past three or four years. But I think we all learned a lot from that, and I’m excited for next year just because we have so much young talent, and I think there’s a lot of incoming juniors that are really good and will contribute well. I’m excited to bounce back from last year and do better than we did.
What are you personally hoping to achieve in your senior season?
I want to lead the team and be a role model for everyone, set a good tone for everything, just lay the ground rules. And there’s going to be a lot of younger girls coming up, so it’s kind of being a leader and showing them what varsity volleyball should be like. I just want to make sure everyone has the right intent going in. And I do want to win regionals, like we have been in the past. And it’s always on my mind (that qualifying for) state would be really cool.
What has it meant to you to represent Central volleyball?
It’s meant a lot. Central is an amazing program in all sports. I love Central and all the people I’ve met throughout my three years being there. It’s just amazing. Coming in as a freshman, it was such a big deal for me. Being one of the leaders last year was really cool.I’m excited to finish out my fourth year, and I’ve loved every second of playing at Central.
Do you have a favorite memory from your time with Central volleyball so far?
Tournaments were really fun, staying in hotel rooms with the team and just going out to dinner all those times. ... And then last season, the game against Centennial was really fun just because our student section was so big. I just love being with big student sections. And then one that really stood out to me was actually my sophomore year, the regional championship in Tolono against Unity. That was also one of my favorite games that I played in with Central volleyball because, again, the student section was huge and it was a really fun atmosphere.