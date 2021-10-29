BLOOMINGTON — Champaign Central turned the tables on Normal West early in the first set of Thursday’s Class 3A Bloomington Regional championship match.
The top-seeded Wildcats had beaten the fourth-seeded Maroons earlier in the season utilizing off-speed shots in their attack. The Central defense was ready for that approach and had the lead halfway through the first set.
Then Averie Hernandez happened. Normal West’s Northwestern-bound outside hitter got going, and the Wildcats rolled to a 25-17, 25-18 sweep for the regional title.
“She got some confidence midway through the first set and was just jumping out of the gym hitting over our block,” Central coach Justin Tomaska said of Hernandez. “We just really had no answer with that. They just got on a huge run. She just took over the game when she needed to.
“We just had to play our perfect game. Our kids are amazing. When someone that good gets in a groove, it’s hard to stop them. She played out of her mind. Our kids wanted it just as bad. We struggled in one rotation and couldn’t get out of it. We tried a bunch of different things. That momentum shift halfway through set one really hurt.”
A strong serve helped Central take its lead in the first set. So did the Maroons’ defense against Normal West’s tip-kill strategy. Olivia Gustafsson led Central (24-12) with 14 assists in the loss, Sydnie Williams had seven digs and five kills, Brianna Beckler chipped in four kills and Meg Rossow finished with three kills.
“There was so much improvement from every single kid — these seniors especially,” Tomaska said. “They worked their butts off. They did everything and more we asked out of them. They fought in every single game. The one thing you control is your effort, and they always gave that for us.”
At Mahomet
Normal U-High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Mahomet-Seymour coach Stan Bergman had a good feeling for his team heading into Thursday night’s Class 3A regional championship match against Normal U-High.
The third-seeded Bulldogs had performed well late in the season in high-profile matches against Pleasant Plains, Macomb and Hartsburg-Emden on top of handling their business throughout Apollo Conference play.
So what happened Thursday against U-High came as a bit of a surprise. The second-seeded Pioneers put together a 25-18, 25-23 sweep to end Mahomet-Seymour’s season on its home court.
“We were making a lot of passing errors — just silly mistakes,” Bergman said. “In a regional title game against a good team like Normal U-High, there’s not a lot of room for mistakes. All they had to do was put the ball back on our side.”
Bergman couldn’t pinpoint where his team’s struggles emanated from Thursday night. It was counter to how the Bulldogs (31-6) had played most of the season.
“We just couldn’t find a rhythm,” Bergman said. “We just weren’t playing very well.”
Mahomet-Seymour did put up a challenge in the second set. The Bulldogs beat the Pioneers to five, 10 and 15 points on the scoreboard.
“We were actually up by five points at one point, but we started squandering away points by making mistakes and they capitalized on it,” Bergman said. “We just let too many balls hit the floor.”
Avery Allen led Mahomet-Seymour with eight kills and eight digs. Maddie Gaede finished with eight assists, and Haylie Orton had two kills, two blocks, two aces and one assist.
“They met several of the goals they set out at the beginning of the season, which was fantastic,” Bergman said of his team. “As a whole season I thought they did great.”