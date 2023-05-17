CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central got its first crack at an outright Big 12 championship on May 6. It turned into a missed opportunity after a 4-2 home loss to Normal and started a bit of a spiral for the Maroons.
Central took care of business two days later with an easy win at Mattoon, but entered Tuesday’s Big 12 finale against Peoria Notre Dame having lost four straight games. An atypical stretch for the Maroons this spring, who hadn’t lost consecutive games at any other point in the season.
An early 2-0 deficit to the Irish seemed to indicate more of the same Tuesday, but Central rallied for an 8-2 home victory and an outright conference title. It’s the 15th Big 12 championship in school history and first for the Maroons (19-10) since 2015.
“We’ve really struggled the last week-and-a-half,” Central coach John Staab said. “We had just not played good baseball. Then we were down 2-0 in the first inning, but to our kids’ credit they hung in there and kept grinding and found a way to get it done.”
Central starter Kendall Crawford walked the first two batters he faced, and both scored to stake Notre Dame its early lead. Crawford settled in for the next three innings, Chase Bartlett added two innings of scoreless relief and Sam McArthur struck out the side in the seventh to finish off the win.
Kevin Lehr jumpstarted the Central offense out of the No. 9 spot in the Maroons’ lineup. He finished with two hits and two runs.
“You get that out of the bottom of the order that’s kind of contagious,” Staab said.
McArthur added two hits and two RBI and scored two runs of his own for Central. Luke McClure was also solid at the plate with a pair of RBI for the Maroons. It was the type of offense mostly missing during the team’s four-game losing streak.
“We’ve been struggling at the plate a little bit, and (Tuesday) we had some better at bats,” Staab said. “We probably had more quality at-bats than we had in a while. … The resiliency (Tuesday) was key. We’ve been missing that the last week-and-a-half. If we keep grinding and keep that, ‘So what? Next pitch’ mentality, I think that will serve us well.”
Central will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Mattoon before traveling to Dubuque (Iowa) Wahlert for a Saturday doubleheader to close out the regular season. Then a showdown with Big 12 rivals Normal West looms in the Class 3A Bloomington Regional on May 24.
“Hopefully, it springboards us into regionals,” Staab said about Tuesday night’s win. “We’ve got another tough regional this year and have to go over and play West again like last year. Chris Hawkins always does a tremendous job with them. Hopefully, we can build a little momentum going into that.”