CHAMPAIGN — “It’s a factory,” according to Champaign Central boys’ soccer coach Nick Clegg.
And it’s hard to argue with him.
The factory is his Maroons producing Division I talent. The latest addition to that recent history came Monday, when senior Judd Wagner announced his verbal commitment to coach Joel Tyson’s Wofford men’s team.
“He is probably the hardest-working player in the program,” Clegg said. “For people to see what all he is accomplishing, I think, may push them to push themselves and see it’s more attainable.”
Wagner is a defending News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer second-team choice who produced 14 goals and 17 assists out of the midfield for last season’s Central squad, which won a Class 2A regional title. The 6-foot-4 Wagner also helped the Maroons to such a plaque in 2018.
Wagner joins Central products Santiago Rodriguez (2020 graduate, DePaul men’s soccer), Peter Wagner (2019 grad, Illinois-Chicago men’s soccer) and Ryan Chalifoux (2018 grad, Louisville football) as former Maroons soccer standouts currently competing at the D-I level. Peter Wagner, a goaltender, is Judd Wagner’s older brother as well.
“(Judd is) going to fit right in,” Clegg said. “He’s going to be ready to do whatever their coach needs.”
The Terriers finished 4-13-1 last season, Tyson’s first at the helm, and presently are not playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wagner and his Central teammates are in the same boat, their 2020-21 season set to begin in February.