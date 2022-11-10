CHAMPAIGN — Nolan Miller thought he knew what he wanted for his college swimming career in at least one key respect.
The Champaign Central senior believed he didn’t want to live in Ohio.
It’s interesting, then, that Miller signed a National Letter of Intent with the Ohio State men’s swimming and diving program on Wednesday.
“It’s kind of weird how we ended up here, but we got here,” Miller said. “I didn’t really like Ohio at first. Once I actually got to visit there and be in Columbus, obviously I changed my mind.”
That’s good news for Buckeyes coach Justin Sochor, who plucked Miller out of Illinois despite what Miller said was interest from “a couple (other) Big Ten schools.”
“But none of them could really match what I saw at Ohio State,” Miller said, “and the potential I had there.”
Miller signed his NLI on Wednesday as part of a ceremony that included fellow Maroons seniors Addy McLeod (Winthrop women’s basketball), Abby Boland (Greenville softball), Joel Powers-Ege (Judson baseball) and Alayna Ritchie (Culver-Stockton softball).
“I’m pretty excited,” Miller said. “It’s been a really long process, so (I’m) kind of happy to finish this way and glad I found the right school.”
Miller is the two-time reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year.
He garnered IHSA state runner-up medals in both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 38.21 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:28.49) as a junior last season.
Miller has taken two visits to Ohio State — one official, one unofficial. He was inside Ohio Stadium when the Buckeyes football team trounced Toledo 77-21 on Sept. 17.
“Just how they take care of their athletes (stood out), both academically and physically,” Miller said. “They’ve got tutors on tutors on tutors. They’ve got physical therapists, and they’ve got too many gyms to count. And it just looked like an easy choice.”
How easy? Miller recognized what he had to do mere minutes after concluding his unofficial visit.
“Right when we left the campus, I was talking with my parents,” Miller said, “and I was like, ‘I’d kind of be stupid not to go here.’”
Miller is Central boys’ swim and dive’s first Big Ten signee since Payton Woods inked with Michigan State during the 2015-16 school year.
A school year in which he captured an IHSA state title in the 50 freestyle.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do this year,” Miller said. “I’ve got goals, and a lot of things are going to happen before we go (to Ohio State) next fall.”