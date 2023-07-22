Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — One of the toughest opponents that Champaign East Little League’s 11U All-Star team faced this summer led to its most fun practice.
That the ace pitcher from Paris could light up a radar gun wouldn’t be a problem for coach John Phillips’ squad.
“We were ready for that one pitcher because (Phillips) was helping us and it just felt good when we hit him,” Hudson Dancer said.
After qualifying for the state tournament as a 10U squad last year, the team comprised of Champaign East Little League’s 11U All-Stars has found itself back in the mix for a state championship. It’s in action in sub-state play Saturday in Mt. Carmel with a trip to the state finals on the line.
“Our motto is hit, run, have fun,” Phillips said. “And they’ve done that, all the way all from all-stars and throughout the whole whole Little League season. So just happy to have all these kids back and keep them engaged because it’s been a long summer.”
Five new players have joined the roster since last season.
“I wish we could have kept the exact same squad but you know, every year I love to see new faces out there,” Phillips said. “Little League numbers are growing, and that’s the name of the game. You just want to keep kids engaged and hopefully they’re still having fun and keep coming back.”
Last year’s team had its state championship aspirations dashed when a COVID-19 outbreak struck the team just before it played in the state finals in South Elgin.
It competed nonetheless — nearly winning the first of three games it played — but was unable to capture the trophy.
“It was a great experience,” Phillips said. “I didn’t expect anything less than where we’re at this year, so I’m really pleased about that and I’m looking forward for the next two weekends for the boys.”
This year’s team is plenty confident in its ability to go the distance, especially given its strength in the field.
Don’t count them out in clutch situations, either.
“Even if one person strikes out, we’ll always pick them up,” Xander Dixon said. “We’ll keep going and going and if one person is down, we’ll just pick them up.”
The team isn’t yet eligible to qualify for the Little League World Series and play before a national television audience in Williamsport, Pa. That could come toward the end of next summer.
But having experienced a state finals run already has paid dividends for the returners as the team looks to capture the state’s top prize.
They’ve also gotten plenty of impact from the newcomers.
“The new players have been great and everybody’s been doing great,” Dancer said. “We’re just playing as a team and doing really good.”
Champaign East’s 11U team is following in the steps of the Champaign West 12U team, which won its first two games before losing 7-6 in the sub-state sectional championship game last weekend.
“After COVID, there was a little bit of a lull, but I think we’re up,” Phillips said. “We’ve added a couple teams to each division each year and I’m hoping next year we add (another) team, so the league as a whole, I think, is fantastic and I hope we keep it going in the right direction.”