Seventy-five years ago to this day, a photographer snapped a black-and-white image of 12 individuals surrounding a large trophy — a block of wood with a plaque on the front and four basketball player statuettes on top.
The picture contains 10 high school athletes and two coaches in two rows of five, smiling and relishing Champaign High boys' basketball's 54-48 victory over Centralia in the 1946 Illinois state tournament.
Ted Beach still possesses a glossy photocopy of the image, with each individual's name written on the back. Beach is smack dab in the middle of the bottom row, kneeling with his hands on the back of team captain Jim Cottrell.
Also in that bottom row is Earl Harrison, holding the trophy along with Cottrell and shadowed by head coach Harry Combes on his right. Yet another bottom row member is Fred Major, directly on Beach's left.
Beach, Harrison and Major are the three surviving members of this historic hoops squad. The three who remain to celebrate the program's most significant accomplishment 75 years later.
"I always kind of took pride in that," said Beach, a senior on the 1945-46 Maroons roster. "We were the best because we beat everybody and we stood up — for that one year we did."
The title was part of a three-year run in which Champaign made the 1945, 1946 and 1947 state finals of the single-class system. The Maroons fell short in the other two championship games — to Decatur in 1945 and Paris in 1947.
But back to the 1946 title. Champaign overcame a Centralia club that utilized no reserves in the championship game, with Beach's 22 points and Cottrell's 14 points leading the way. Harrison chipped in six points, and Major converted a free throw.
"I got a breakaway basket, all by myself. Nobody with me," said Harrison, also a senior on the 1946 team. "we intercepted a pass, they threw it to me and I got it really quick."
"I started against the other team when they took the ball out of bounds," added Major, a junior on the team. "I immediately went and started guarding the ballplayer. And defensive rebounding was my best spot, I think."
The 1946 Maroons' story has been told in The News-Gazette's pages before — most recently by former staff writer Marcus Jackson in 2016. Less time has been spent upon what happened after the ball stopped bouncing.
We caught up with the 91-year-old Beach, 93-year-old Harrison and 91-year-old Major to discuss their respective lives post-state championship.
To the victors go the spoils
Of course, these three and their teammates didn't immediately part ways once their win over Centralia was in the books. There was joy to be shared over their achievement.
But not an extraordinary amount of joy.
"We didn't celebrate it like you do today," said Harrison, who still lives in Champaign. "We just went about our business. We thought we were supposed to win, we were going to win and that was it."
Major said Combes, whom he called "demanding" but "a great coach," gave the boys a short talk inside the University of Illinois' Huff Gymnasium — then home to the state tournament — before the Maroons departed the facility.
"We had to go to school the next day," said Major, who now resides in Houston. "So it wasn't any real celebration, outside of they did have an assembly at the high school (on Monday)."
Major, Harrison and Beach all noted how team members got to ride fire trucks through downtown Champaign the following week. A throng of "hundreds," according to a newspaper clipping saved by Beach, also gathered outdoors near where the Orpheum Children's Science Museum stands today to show their appreciation for the boys.
And then the players received a trip to Chicago, paid for by local leaders. Beach, who still lives in Champaign, and Harrison said they'd never been to Illinois' biggest city before then.
The athletes took in a professional basketball game and got to see the Tribune Tower up close. They also attended a local theatrical performance, at which Major and teammate Dick Petry were summoned onto stage.
"Neither boy wanted to dance with the fair maidens, but helping pushes from teammates shoved them onto the floor," reads a newspaper article archived by Beach. "First came dancing, both ball room and the polka. Then the girls put rouge on the boys' cheeks and made them roll up their pant legs. Then (co-showrunner) Olsen asked the girls to give their boy friends a kiss."
"I guess it was just a normal play that they had," Major said. "We were brought up and introduced to the audience."
Beach also took a big leap on the back of becoming a state champion, attempting to forge a relationship with Champaign High student Shirlie McIlvain.
"My wife and I had our first date the week after we won," Beach said. "We were married for 67 wonderful years. (Our first date was at) Virginia Theatre. (We saw) 'The Harvey Girls' with Judy Garland. Not the greatest movie I ever saw. And we walked home ... through West Side Park, and the rest is history."
All three of Beach, Major and Harrison married after high school, though each of their wives since has died. Coincidentally, both Major and Harrison wed an Urbana resident.
"We didn't cross Wright Street in those days. I did. They welcomed me over there," Harrison said. "I used to climb the fence to get onto Illinois' baseball field."
Getting to work
The trajectory of Champaign High boys' basketball could've taken a significant hit if not for something Combes did off the hardwood.
"I got drafted (for World War II) when I was a senior in high school," Harrison said. "And then Coach got me deferred."
Harrison later spent 18 months with the Army in Fuchinobe, Japan, across 1946 and 1947. He taught mechanical classes to fellow soldiers, specifically focused on repairing the Army's motor vehicles.
"I'd visit all the way around Japan," Harrison said. "I went to Mt. Fujiyama. I couldn't get all the way up there that one weekend. You'd go to take a step forward and the ash would slide you back."
Beach also served in the military, joining the Air Force following four years with the Illinois men's basketball program.
Stationed in Albuquerque, N.M., Beach coached his base's basketball team.
"I graduated in P.E. school at Illinois, thought probably coaching would be my life's work," Beach said. "I got enough of coaching in the Air Force."
Beach's team would face those of other bases. One time, his squad was scheduled to battle that of Petry, who was stationed in Oklahoma City.
After some trash talking during their Christmastime leave back home in Champaign, Beach acquired the services of two ringers: former Kansas State player Ernie Barrett (a future NBAer) and ex-Utah State athlete LaDell Andersen.
No matter. Petry's crew, comprised of multiple players from Regis University in Denver, won both games by double figures.
"(They) won the NAIA or some small college tournament," Beach said. "Boy, he never let me forget that."
Like Beach, Major attended Illinois after leaving Champaign High. Major suited up for Illini football, providing a team-high 464 passing yards for the 1950 outfit that finished the season ranked 13th nationally, while studying chemical engineering.
"I was taking 26 hours of classwork. I didn't have a lot of time to do other things," said Major, who added that Combes — at this point the Illinois men's basketball coach — once tried to recruit Major. "I did show up and work out with the varsity in basketball, especially when they played Indiana. (The Hoosiers) had a left-handed guard, and I came up ... to more or less give the varsity a feel for a left-handed guard to play against."
Going their separate ways
Major moved to Texas not long after earning both a bachelor's degree and master's degree, the latter in geology, from Illinois. One of his daughters, Betsy Major-Yawn, said her father was offered a quarterback spot with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers but ultimately turned it down.
Fred Major initially worked in Shell Oil Company's research group, later transitioning to a position with Pennzoil. Major eventually worked independently in logging and exploration, allowing him to spend more time with his family and favorite hobby, hunting.
"I was allowed to travel from many of the big cities for conventions," Major said. "It was a nice type of experience."
Earlier in his career, Major frequently found himself doing offshore fieldwork, including in situations dramatized by some films.
"We lost a couple rigs while I was still working with the offshore (drilling), and there were a couple boats that capsized in real hurricane-type weather," Major said. "I'd go from rig to rig on a helicopter. It was just business. At first it was a little more exciting."
Major has two daughters, one son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He and wife Mary Lois Major (nee Whalin) were married 67 years before her death in 2017.
Harrison achieved the rank of sergeant in the Army before returning to Illinois in October 1947 and marrying Lois Toland in Mattoon.
"My sister was getting married, and my mother said, 'Why don't you ... have a double wedding?'" Harrison said. "Oh, alright, we'll go ahead and do it."
Harrison was working with Illinois Central Railroad, which ceased operation in 1999, as a high school sophomore. He remembers an old newspaper article mentioning his good hands on the basketball court, attributing them to his shoveling of coal for the business.
Harrison held a role at Illinois Central Railroad until 1986, when he was bought out and entered an early retirement. And he wasn't shoveling coal at that point, working on the 29th floor of a building across the Chicago River from the Tribune Tower that he got to see as a high-schooler.
"I went to Washington, D.C., and testified for the railroad commission, all that stuff," Harrison said. "I was responsible for getting ... that little marker on the rear end, that this is the end of the train. It flashed red all the time back there."
Harrison has a daughter and son, as well as five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Lois Harrison died in 2019.
Beach, who became a first lieutenant in the Air Force, was the only member of this trio to extensively continue playing basketball past high school.
On top of his Illini years, which included Beach averaging 10.9 points as a senior for the 1951 Final Four team, Beach competed in a local industrial league alongside guys like Petry and fellow former state-champion Maroon Rod Fletcher.
"The other thing we had after my senior year, down in Decatur we did this every year, we got Big Ten players who graduated and kind of had a barnstorming schedule around the Midwest," Beach said. "It was just one of those share of the gate deals. ... I played in that until I was middle-30s."
Beach worked with Collegiate Cap and Gown Company, now under the Herff Jones banner, for 41 years before retiring in 1994. He also held multiple roles for Illinois basketball, including timekeeper and officials host, for 50 years, finishing his tenure the season before the Illini's 2005 national runner-up effort.
"I retired from timing the wrong year," Beach said with a laugh.
Beach, who still golfs regularly, has three daughters, one son, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His wife, Shirlie Beach, died in 2017.
Beach, Harrison and Major most recently got together in 2019. Different levels of friendship persisted among the Maroons after their high school graduation, based largely on location.
But the three remain connected by their state-champion roots, joining the 2009 Centennial roster as the only Champaign boys' basketball players to reach that peak.
"I take a little away from Centennial because ... we played the lone one class (instead of four in 2009)," Harrison said. "I like the idea, but it's not the same. ... We'd have had 700 membership at that time. That's a small school. When my daughter graduated from now Central, there was 700 in her class."