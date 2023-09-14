CHAMPAIGN — One year after a Unit 4 softball program reached the IESA state tournament for the first time, another's knocking on the door.
Champaign Jefferson beat Danville North Ridge 14-7 to win a Class 3A regional championship in Mahomet. The Jaguars can book a trip to state with a win against Charleston at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central High School's field on Church Street.
Jefferson's run follows Edison's march to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2022.
Unit 4 started its middle school softball program in 2017.
Emma Remenji struck out nine and was the winning pitcher for Jefferson. She helped her own cause with an inside-the-park home run.