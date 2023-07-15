Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Does the road to Williamsport, Pa., run through Champaign?
It could, if the Champaign West Little League team can continue stringing wins together throughout the remainder of the Illinois state tournament.
“A lot of kids came back from last year,” coach Daniel Snodgrass said. “We had a really good team last year. We were in the district championship with Champaign East and we just couldn’t pull it out.
“This year, I think we’re a little bit deeper. We’ve added a couple of kids. Some of the kids have matured and, yeah, we look pretty good.”
The team — an All-Star 12U squad comprised of players from the Champaign West league — advanced to the sub-state bracket after defeating Champaign East in the District 2 championship game.
Success in the sub-state bracket — contested this weekend in Mount Sterling — would send the team to the state tournament, after which it would face winners from other state tournaments.
That’s getting a little ahead of the curve, of course.
“We’ll just take it one pitch at a time,” Evan Franz said. “Let’s just focus on the next play. Let’s not get too over confident, but let’s just play the best we can, best of our ability, see how far (we can) go.”
The team’s immediate focus is on how it’s gotten to the sub-state round.
Depth helps.
Staying cool under pressure does too.
“I think every single person on this team can pitch if we have to get into that situation,” Nathan Stabler said.
“We have our power hitters, get some home runs from Ash (Hill), Brandon (Williams) and me. We get on base a lot. ... We don’t strike out a lot as a team. We’re just a good hitting team.”
It hasn’t been an issue that the team only came together after the CU Kiwanis Little League season drew to a close.
They’ve had plenty of memorable moments in the few weeks they’ve been together.
“I’ve really been having a lot of fun playing with all my teammates,” Killian Snodgrass said, “and it’s been really fun playing with all these good baseball players.”