LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan Chalifoux describes learning he was a member of the Louisville football program as “a really confusing part of my life.”
Not exactly the response you’d expect from the 2017 Champaign Central graduate about becoming a Division I placekicker.
Ryan applied to the University of Louisville during his senior year of high school and was accepted.
Simultaneously, he got in touch with the Cardinals’ football staff about potentially walking on as a kicker.
Ryan got the go-ahead for that as well. He assumed it was an opportunity to try out for then-coach Bobby Petrino’s squad.
“He arrived when he was supposed to arrive and reached out to the coaches and said, ‘What do I do? Where do I go the first time?’” recalled Kristine Chalifoux, Ryan’s mother. “And the guy said, ‘Oh, well you’re a preferred walk-on now, so this is what you do.’”
“(It’s like) OK, so now I’m a preferred walk-on. I’m on the team.”
And Ryan still is part of the program to this day.
Ryan now is a redshirt sophomore entering the 2019 season under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, who was hired in December 2018 away from Appalachian State. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Chalifoux — who wears No. 37 with the Cardinals — is now the backup kicker behind redshirt senior Blanton Creque, though he’s yet to see the field for in-game action during his first two seasons with the Cardinals.
Even so, Ryan is enjoying his time in Kentucky.
“Being here is probably the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me,” Ryan said. “You have a great sports system here at this university.”
Ryan’s road to Louisville wasn’t entirely conventional.
He spent three years at Central kicking for the football program, but appeared more likely to compete in soccer at the college level.
That changed when Ryan entered 12th grade. He realized how much he wanted to attend a big institution, but he also noticed he wasn’t getting soccer offers from such locations.
Thus started the rapid, tedious process of trying to latch on with a big-school football team at the last possible moment.
“Probably a thousand emails and phone calls that went unanswered,” Ryan said. “Reason why I got the walk-on, PWO, at Louisville was because I was here for spring ball practice and saw the kickers here. ... That gave me solid proof — I can do this.”
Before he officially joined the Louisville team, Ryan said his parents kept him doing any two of three things on a daily basis: kicking, weightlifting and running.
It paid off in the form of preferred walk-on status with the Cardinals. And not long after, Ryan had the chance to start in “one of those games we were going to beat the team by a lot, get the backups in.”
Disaster struck in the form of a hip injury that sidelined Ryan for six months and led to him redshirting the 2017 season.
“He was so excited,” Kristine said. “And in warmups he hurt himself.”
“I was pretty bummed,” Ryan added. “But you’ve just got to work yourself back.”
That meant Ryan didn’t get to put his foot on display during 2018’s Louisville campaign, in which the Cardinals finished 2-10 and saw Petrino get fired after the season.
Creque’s college tenure is nearing its end, though, currently making Ryan the natural fit to succeed him.
“I’m looking forward to it nonstop,” Ryan said. “Being here for a couple years, you see that there. You want it. You want to be the guy.”
While waiting for his opportunity, Ryan’s athletic life has changed significantly.
No longer is he rushing around Champaign, from Franklin Field for soccer practice to McKinley Field for football workouts. There’s “a lot more standing around,” he acknowledges.
“It’s pretty stressful,” Ryan said. “But that’s something you want. You want that pressure on you in practice. You’re used to it, and you’re used to operating under it.”
Something else initially foreign to Ryan when he arrived at Louisville was playing in front of a Division I-caliber crowd.
“It’s insane,” Ryan said. “My first game here in Cardinal Stadium was actually College GameDay, against Clemson. ... Every single year I’ve been here we’ve played or are going to play a defending national champion, which is just an unreal opportunity.”
Sometime soon, Ryan could find himself being the focal point of such an atmosphere, should a game come down to his kicking.
Regardless of whether that transpires, Mom is looking forward to her son getting his number called.
“I’ll be tremendously proud. I’ll probably post a little video on Facebook,” Kristine said. “I’ll yell and cheer for him, and then go back and cheer for the team and the rest of the players.”