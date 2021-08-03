JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recent IHSA state champion Brianna Dixon was among the top performers for the Champaign Vipers Track Club during the 2021 USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic meet, which concluded Sunday on the University of North Florida campus.
Dixon, a Rantoul junior who won the girls' Class 2A 100-meter hurdles state title in June, recorded a pair of top-five finishes in the Junior Olympics girls' 15-16 division.
She rated third in high jump by clearing 5 feet, 5 inches, and she placed fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.71 seconds. That time is seven-hundredths of a second faster than her state-championship clocking.
Coach Marques Lowe's Vipers wound up with nine top-nine finishes overall, including Dixon's pair. The Vipers' relay contingent especially thrived on the week.
Their boys' 15-16 division 1,600 relay foursome of St. Thomas More junior Cabott Craft, Urbana sophomore Cedric Sabin, Jyaire Hill and Jayon Morrow placed second with a time of 3 minutes, 22.32 seconds. The same four boys also rated third in the 15-16 division 400 relay at 43.34.
The unit of Urbana junior Jackson Gilbert, 2021 Iroquois West alumnus Connor Price, Cissna Park senior Malaki Verkler and Mahomet-Seymour senior Tyler Lewis snagged fourth place in the boys' 17-18 division 3,200 relay with a time of 8:35.95. Danville junior Matthew Thomas, Quaevon Autman, Gilbert and 2021 Unity graduate Kyle Burgoni took fifth in the boys' 17-18 division 400 relay with a time of 42.23
Other top-nine results for the Vipers came from recent Judah Christian eighth-grader Josiah Brown in the boys' 13-14 division long jump (sixth, 19-9 1/2), Noelle Hunt in the girls' 13-14 division pole vault (seventh, 9-2 1/4) and Autman in the boys' 17-18 division long jump (eighth, 22-8).
Additionally, 2021 Centennial alumna Annabel Thorstenson placed fourth in the girls' 17-18 division hammer throw while competing unattached. Her top toss of 156-8 was a new personal best.
Separately, Chargers junior Daniel Lacy currently is involved in the AAU National Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas. He began his competition Monday in the boys' 17-18 division 200 dash and long jump.
Lacy clocked 22.14 in the 200 dash preliminaries to rank fourth of eight in his heat and tied for 42nd in the long jump prelims at 20-10. He's still slated to be involved in the 100 and 400 dashes later this week.