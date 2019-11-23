Illinois women’s cross-country will toe the start line Saturday at Indiana State’s LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, one of 31 teams vying for a national title. A closer look at what’s on deck for the 21st-ranked Illini:
WHAT — NCAA Division I women’s cross-country championships (6-kilometer race)
WHEN — 10:15 a.m. Saturday
WHERE — Terre Haute, Ind.
HOW ILLINOIS GOT HERE — Under coach Sarah Haveman, who earlier this week was named USTFCCCA Midwest Region Women’s Coach of the Year, the Illini won the Midwest Regional on Nov. 15. It was Illinois’ first such triumph since 2006 and second in program history, automatically qualifying the group for the 31-team national finals.
ILLINI INVOLVED — Nicki Cast*, Rebecca Craddock*, Caroline Fix*, Olivia Howell, Madison Marasco*, Allison McGrath*, Emma Milburn*, Katie Stapleton, Emma Wilson*.
NATIONAL HISTORY — Illinois as a group last suited up at the national meet in 2009, finishing 12th overall behind Angela Bizzarri’s individual victory. The Illini’s best-ever finish on this stage is fifth in 2005.
FROM HAVEMAN — “We are excited to get the women out there racing on the national stage. They are proud of themselves while still being eager to continue to evolve and establish themselves. It will be a wonderful experience for them and will set our program up for a new level of success.”
*competed at the regional