Eight area high school baseball and softball teams will vie to hoist IHSA postseason hardware into the air today.
Before the games get going, though, Sports Editor Matt Daniels has the lowdown on what to watch for:
BASEBALL: Trio of Champaign County teams still playing
CLASS 3A
(1) Mahomet-Seymour (30-5)
vs. (4) Lincoln (21-12-2), 2 p.m.
➜ What’s at stake: The regional championship game in Mahomet features two Apollo Conference foes who have already met this season. And it didn’t go well for Lincoln, with M-S sweeping the April 4 doubleheader by picking up a 14-3 and 22-0 win in Lincoln. The 30-win Bulldogs — who became the first team in program history to hit that mark with Wednesday night’s 19-1 regional semifinal win against Danville — will try to win their third straight regional title. A spot in the Lincoln Sectional awaits the winner, with either the Bulldogs or Railsplitters set to play Springfield or Rochester at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday in a semifinal game.
➜ Who to watch: Blake Wolters. The Arizona signee and likely MLB draft pick has had hundreds of eyes — and double-digit MLB scouts — upon him all throughout the spring. The hard-throwing right-hander should get the ball on the mound since he’s started the majority of his games on Saturdays this season. Southern Illinois Edwardsville signee Mateo Casillas is an on-base menace for M-S, as well, while the contributions of Carter Selk, Alex McHale and Carter Johnson, among others, can’t be overlooked.
➜ Who wins: Mahomet-Seymour, 9-1. The trek to Joliet and the state tournament continues for the Bulldogs, who put on a show one final time for their home crowd this spring.
(2) Champaign Central (23-10)
vs. (5) Normal U-High (20-15), 11 a.m.
➜ What’s at stake: The regional championship game in Bloomington is a rematch of a 2-1 thriller the Maroons won in 2022 in McLean County during the same stage of the postseason. The venue changes from Normal West to Bloomington this year, but don’t be shocked if it’s another close, intense matchup between two programs who are used to success. The winner advances to the Lincoln Sectional next Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. semifinal game against either Chatham Glenwood or Sacred Heart-Griffin.
➜ Who to watch: Max Quirk delivered a pitching gem to top the Pioneers last season, and he’s still an option for the Maroons this season. Owen Hobbs is one of Central’s top pitchers, too, and the 6-foot-6 right-hander could be tasked with trying to slow U-High down. The Maroons have a balanced lineup, with guys like Charlie Hobbs, Mitchell Crompton, Luke McClure and others dialing up big hits at opportune times throughout the season.
➜ Who wins: Champaign Central, 4-2. This isn’t the most star-dominated team coach John Staab has had in his 22 seasons in the dugout with Central. But these Maroons can get it done when it matters most. The trend continues Saturday.
CLASS 1A
(1) Milford (16-11-1)
vs. (4) St. Thomas More (13-15), 10 a.m.
➜ What’s at stake: A chance to play at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Jack Horenberger Field at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day for a spot in the state tournament. The host Sabers have rallied from a subpar first month and are on the cusp of a second straight sectional title. Milford was in a similar position as STM, losing to bigger schools in the regular season and only sporting a 9-10-1 record three weeks ago before turning things around recently.
➜ Who to watch: Ryan Hendrickson and Cooper Hannagan are two of STM’s main cogs both with the bat in their hands or in the field. Don’t overlook Jimmy Henderson and Andrew Tay, either. Both have come through with clutch at-bats to drive in key runs during STM’s last two postseason wins, and Matt DeLorenzo has become a surefire ace in a short amount of time. Much like they’ve done in other sports for the Bearcats in the past, Sawyer Laffoon, Adin Portwood and Gavin Schunke are capable of delivering in pressure-packed moments, as Milford vies for its first sectional championship in program history.
➜ Who wins: St. Thomas More, 5-1. Playing on its home field should benefit the Sabers. And if STM coach Mike Alves elects to go with DeLorenzo on the mound, watch out.
SOFTBALL: Two spots in the Elite Eight are on the line
CLASS 3A
(2) Rantoul (10-14)
vs. (3) Mahomet-Seymour (12-18), 11 a.m.
➜ What’s at stake: The regional championship game in Mahomet features a rematch of two former Corn Belt rivals. Both teams struggled to stay near .500 all spring — M-S has had a losing record from the start and Rantoul only had a few days with a winning record in late March and early April — but that doesn’t matter now. With a win on Saturday, either the Eagles or Bulldogs would move on to next week’s Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. against the host Titans. If M-S is able to get the win on its home field, it would get a rematch with Chatham Glenwood after beating the Titans in a memorable sectional title game last spring.
➜ Who to watch: Emily Curtis is coming off a 12-strikeout performance in Rantoul’s 2-1 regional semifinal win against Urbana on Tuesday. Caya Flesner is another steady senior for Rantoul, while the Bulldogs do bring back starters like Maddie Logsdon, Kenadi Granadino, Madeleine Cortez and Madisyn White from last year’s team that was fourth in state.
➜ Who wins: Mahomet-Seymour, 6-5. Pitching is paramount, especially in the postseason. And Curtis in the circle does give the Eagles an edge in that department. But the Bulldogs have some potent hitters in their lineup, like Logsdon, who had eight RBI for M-S in its regional semifinal win against Danvile. M-S does just enough to win another regional title.
CLASS 2A
(1) Unity (29-9)
vs. (1) St. Anthony (22-3), 11 a.m.
➜ What’s at stake: A third straight sectional championship for Unity. And an opportunity to play at Millikin University’s Workman Family Softball Field at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day in a super-sectional game in Decatur. It’s a familiar scene for the Rockets and coach Aimee Davis’ program, which is only two wins away from reaching its third consecutive state tournament. Expect a good crowd on hand in Tolono as the Rockets get to host the Bulldogs.
➜ Who to watch: Lindy Bates is having a postseason to cherish. The sophomore has become Unity’s go-to pitcher, throwing complete-game victories in the Rockets’ first three postseason games. And she is swinging the bat well, too. St. Anthony will rely on pitcher Lucy Fearday to keep the Rockets in check. Along with Bates, though, Reece Sarver, Ruby Tarr and Jenna Adkins are some other veteran players who are familiar with the postseason spotlight that Unity will count on.
➜ Who wins: Unity, 4-2. Whenever Unity has needed a big hit or big play in the postseason, it can point to a host of players who are responsible. The Rockets send their fans home happy.
CLASS 1A
(1) Heyworth (19-4-1)
vs. (2) Le Roy (30-6), 11 a.m.
➜ What’s at stake: History for Le Roy since the Panthers have never won a sectional championship in program history. Coach Doug Hageman’s team could get a measure of revenge against the Hornets after Heyworth beat the Panthers 3-2 on April 10 when the Heart of Illinois Conference schools met in Le Roy. This sectional title game is at a neutral setting — Ervin Park in Tuscola — but that doesn’t diminish the anticipation around it.
➜ Who to watch: Le Roy pitcher Lilly Long and Heyworth pitcher Emma Slayback. Both have proven difficult to hit all spring and can keep batters off-balance with their wealth of pitches. The Panthers are on a roll in May, compiling a 10-2 record this month, with hitters like Morgan Fleming, Haley Cox, Molly Buckles and a host of others who can barrel up a pitch during any given at-bat. Doing the same against a tough pitcher like Slayback will be Le Roy’s biggest challenge if they want to advance to Monday’s super-sectional game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
➜ Who wins: Le Roy, 4-3. The HOIC team that will make the fewest mistakes will move on from the Sweet 16 and into the Elite Eight. Add in Le Roy’s confidence from its walk-off win against Villa Grove, and it’s the Panthers’ turn to celebrate.