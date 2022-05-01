The Illinois men’s golf program has reached the NCAA championship in each of the past 13 seasons and 16 times total in Mike Small’s
21 years as coach. The Illini are again a top-20 team nationally this season and poised to extend their streak, with the NCAA field set
to be announced on May 4. Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY with a breakdown of five items before the intensity cranks up even more in May:
Destination: ArizonaThis year’s NCAA championship will be held from May 27 through June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., for the second straight season. Illinois finished fifth in the stroke-play portion of last year’s championship event, with Scottsdale native Michael Feagles placing fourth individually. The Illini advanced to match play for the seventh time in 11 tournament appearances before falling to eventual national runners-up Oklahoma 3-2 in the quarterfinals despite Feagles and Adrien Dumont de Chassart delivering a 2-0 lead.
But first ...The NCAA championship field has six different regional sites and the field will be revealed during a 3 p.m. Golf Channel broadcast on May 4. This year’s regionals are set for May 15-18 at sites ranging from The Course at Yale in New Haven, Conn., to The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif. Illinois, which enters this weekend ranked No. 17 nationally in the Golfweek poll, could get a return trip to Columbus, Ohio, with one regional set for OSU Golf Club. The Illini won the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate at Columbus Country Club on April 24.
The next Illini champion?Dumont de Chassart entered this weekend’s Big Ten championship with five top-five finishes dating back to the fall season, including a win at the Boilermaker Invitational on April 10 in West Lafayette, Ind. The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native ranks 12th in Golfstat’s NCAA player rankings and 28th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He’s also on pace to break Feagles’ stroke average program record (70.55), as he sat at 69.50 heading into the Big Ten championship. If the Illini are going to make a run at the national title, he’ll likely lead the way.
Top contendersOklahoma could be in position to move from runner-up to national champion this year. The Sooners boast two of the top four players in the Golfstat rankings in seniors Chris Gotterup and Logan McAllister, with the latter ranked No. 14 worldwide. Red River rivals Texas might have something to say about who should be the favorites, though, if they can make it to Scottsdale. Longhorns senior Pierceson Coody trails only Japan’s Keita Nakajima, who has been the No. 1 for a full year, in the WAGR, and teammate Cole Hammer is 11th.
Championship season“You had the fall season, we had the spring season and now we have the championship season. They all have a different purpose. The championship season is what everybody remembers. That’s what you come here for. The other ones are important, too. You develop, you grow and you build your body of work for individual accomplishments and rankings and honors. But this time of year is about the team and leaving a legacy for your current team with the university.”
— Illini coach Mike Small