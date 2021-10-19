CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema spent the early part and the end of last week on the road recruiting.
The Illinois football coach tried to maximize his team’s bye week. That was particularly true when it came to the future of the program.
Monday shed a little light on why Bielema spent the first part of the bye week with offensive line coach Bart Miller looking for reinforcements for that position group. Bielema said he intended to spend the off week evaluating the program, and that week to reflect only confirmed what the first-year Illini coach was beginning to think during the spring.
Changes are going to come to the Illinois roster.
Some for the Illini (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) before Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) and many more likely at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
“The roster is going to have change to get to where we want to be to win a championship,” Bielema said.
“I recognized that probably midway through the spring last year and through the summer. Certain positions haven’t maybe played out the way (the former staff) envisioned them, too. Particularly the offensive line. I don’t believe we have a player in the two-deep that they recruited here over the last three years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department. That’s a major concern.”
Bielema isn’t wrong. Just one offensive lineman, Blake Jeresaty, remains from the five added before the 2020 season. Phifer Griffin, Kevin Tyler, Blaise Sparks and Brevyn Jones all transferred, and none of them wound up at an FBS school.
Alabama transfer Richie Petitbon’s one-and-done season for Illinois in 2019 is it in terms of contribution from the offensive linemen added in 2019.
The 2018 additions to the offensive line include a pair of transfers out in Reuben Unije and Kievan Myers, a position switch for Verdis Brown to defensive tackle and a season-ending injury to Jordyn Slaughter this year. Julian Pearl was a 2018 recruit and now starts at right guard. The Danville native was recruited to Illinois as a defensive lineman before former coach Lovie Smith flipped him to the offensive line.
Offensive line, though, isn’t Bielema’s only roster concern.
“The top two quarterbacks that have played to this point are both transfers, so there hasn’t been any development at that position that is significantly playing right now,” Bielema said, referencing Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowski. “Isaiah (Williams) was that guy, but he’s obviously playing the wide receiver position with Deuce (Spann). Defensively, we knew there was going to be an evolution just kind of on the style of defense that we play. We’ve got to definitely get a lot of bigger bodies, I believe, up front to get what want to get done to play in this league at a consistent level.”
Those are all long-term concerns for Illinois. In the short term, Bielema is making a series of unannounced position changes — particularly among the freshman class — ahead of Saturday’s game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.
The Illini are also dealing with more injuries. Spann and outside linebacker Seth Coleman could return this week to play at Penn State. Sixth-year linebacker Jake Hansen won’t. And running back Mike Epstein has been ruled out for another lost season.
“Mike and I sat down last week,” Bielema said. “He’s basically awaiting a test that will happen at the end of the year. It won’t happen before our last regularly scheduled game. He’ll take a look at things, some perspective, at that time and make a decision about the future. Right now, he won’t be with us for the rest of this year. Jake Hansen is going through some further testing. He’ll have an announcement later in the week, but he won’t be with us this week as we move forward.”
The questions at quarterback linger heading into Saturday’s game. Peters was injured in the Illini’s 24-0 home loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 9, did not practice during the bye week and wasn’t cleared for this week as of Monday afternoon.
Sitkowski, Ryan Johnson and Matt Robinson got the quarterback reps last week, and Sitkowski is at least penciled in as starter against the Nittany Lions. Bielema said Peters could be medically cleared this week, but he doesn’t anticipate it.
“I can’t tell you who’s going to start on Saturday because I don’t know who’s going to be cleared or not cleared,” Bielema said. “If BP doesn’t practice much during the course of this week, it won’t be him starting at quarterback. He could get cleared on Friday or Saturday, but to have a quarterback that hasn’t repped with your players during the course of the week in the game plan — unless forced into an emergency situation — probably isn’t hugely beneficial.”