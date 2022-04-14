CHAMPAIGN — The backcourt for the 2022-23 Illinois men’s basketball team is going to be young.
Even if Brad Underwood adds a veteran guard through the transfer portal in the coming weeks and months, the Illini’s growing collection of Class of 2022 guards are in position to play a key role this coming season.
They’ll have to.
Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams exhausting their final (bonus) season of eligibility opens up nearly 94 minutes per game to fill. That doesn’t include the minutes lost when Andre Curbelo entered the transfer portal or the 25 minutes per game Jacob Grandison, who could still come back, played in the 2021-22 season.
Some combination of true freshmen Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers will be on the court for significant minutes next winter. Underwood not only understands the upcoming reality. He’s ready to embrace a youth movement in the backcourt.
“We’ve got a great opportunity for those young men to step in,” Underwood said Wednesday afternoone once Clark signed his National Letter of Intent to officially join Illinois’ 2022 class earlier on Wednesday. “Are they going to play? Absolutely. Are they going to make mistakes? Absolutely. Are we going to have to let them play through some mistakes? Absolutely, but that’s how they grow.
“I’m not afraid to play freshmen. These guys are very, very talented. They’re going to have to learn on the fly. I’m excited for that.”
The 2021-22 season was essentially the first in Underwood’s five years at Illinois where freshmen didn’t command major minutes. RJ Melendez and Luke Goode played sparingly, and Brandin Podziemski, who announced he was entering the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, played even less.
Underwood’s previous four seasons at Illinois were different although mostly out of necessity. Frazier, Williams and Mark Smith all played significant minutes as freshmen in the 2017-18 season. Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili did the same in the 2018-19 season, and then it was Kofi Cockburn during the 2019-20 season and Curbelo and Adam Miller in the 2020-21 season.
Illinois will revert more to what had been the norm under Underwood next season without at least three (if not four) fifth-year guards in the rotation. The new guys are going to play, and Underwood is rather intrigued by pairing the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Clark and 6-2, 190-pound Epps together.
“They’re both guys who can score the ball,” Underwood said. “They’re both guys who can make others better. They’re guys that play downhill. Most importantly, they’re guys that can go get their own. That’s something that is very, very valuable. Then both of them have great bodies. They’re both strong. They’re both physical and have mature bodies for their ages. That will help immensely.”
The idea of a young backcourt doesn’t faze Underwood. There’s not a concern, at least on his part, about the ball handling and decision making that will have to happen. Even if the ones projected to do most of it haven’t played a single minute of college basketball yet.
Having multiple players who can capably fill those roles is the key. The Illini found out last year what playing without their primary ball handlers was like after Frazier, Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson all suffered injuries ahead of the season. Frazier was the only one that returned to full capacity for essentially the entire 2021-22 campaign.
“We won games, but it stunted our growth a little bit,” Underwood said. “You want to have development. You want to grow routines, and you want to grow roles. We have multiple guys, from Ty to Sencire to, obviously, Skyy and Jayden who can all handle the basketball and play there.”
The growth that was stunted was Underwood’s desire to play faster. It was a stance he took ahead of last season, but one Illinois ultimately couldn’t follow through on as the season progressed. The skill set of the incoming freshmen — with Clark perhaps at the top of the list — fits more what Underwood wants.
“We weren’t a great layup-making team this year,” Underwood said. “We lost that aspect when we lost Ayo. We added a different piece with Plummer — great, great season and one of the best years in the country for a transfer — yet this team wasn’t elite in transition. We’ve got to be able to get that back. We’ve got guys who can play downhill. We’ve got elite speed and maybe the best speed we’ve ever had, really, from all four of those freshmen. That excites me. We’ve got a chance to be really good at both ends of the court.”