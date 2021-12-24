CHAMPAIGN — Tamara Butler’s Centennial girls’ basketball players had an important question for their first-year coach.
“They had been asking me ... why we weren’t in a Christmas tournament,” Butler said. “So I figured they would jump at the opportunity.”
That opportunity was filling a sudden vacancy in the State Farm Holiday Classic’s large-school field.
The Chargers (7-6) will compete in a post-Christmas holiday tournament for the first time since 2017, starting this coming Monday as a No. 12 seed and taking on fifth-seeded Springfield (10-2) at noon in Bloomington. All teams in the 16-team event will play four games at various venues in the Bloomington-Normal area.
Centennial is replacing Kankakee for a reason unknown to Butler. A post published Wednesday through the Kays’ Twitter account indicated that Kankakee’s scheduled game against Lincoln-Way Central that night had been postponed. Butler received a phone call from Centennial athletic director Kaleb Carter on Monday informing Butler of the opportunity.
“Of course, I was very hesitant at first because I had plans on things we were going to implement and work on over this long break we had,” said Butler, whose program last competed on Saturday and wasn’t supposed to play again until Jan. 6.
“But it’s not just my team. It’s our team. So I checked with the girls to see who would be around next week and would like to play in the tournament.”
The Chargers have won five of their last seven games after a 2-4 start. That difficult early stretch included a 60-30 defeat at the hands of Springfield on Nov. 27.
“Our first game is against a great program. ... It will be nice to see the progression (in our team),” Butler said. “(There’s) no real way to get them prepared on such short notice with such a prestigious tournament. Just try to tune up our defense and instill in them that we have to work on our effort and not be outworked.”
Centennial actually is the second replacement team in the State Farm Holiday Classic’s large-school girls’ field. Eighth-seeded Pekin is a fill-in for the Chicago-based Hyde Park program. Normal Calvary also is replacing Fieldcrest in the tournament’s small-school boys’ bracket.
These are just a few of the changes holiday tournaments statewide are experiencing amid the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, both the St. Thomas More and Judah Christian boys’ teams have dropped out of their respective holiday events — the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament and BSN Classic, respectively — because of COVID-19 issues.
“My expectation for our team is to compete,” Butler said. “We are building, and I expect for them to come into the tournament with high expectations and with the understanding that this is an opportunity for other people and schools to see the hard work they have been putting in.”
The Chargers have past experience in the State Farm Holiday Classic — the tournament’s girls’ event has existed since 1995. Centennial played in the showcase between 2010 and 2015, winning the 2012 event on top of placing second in 2011 and third in 2010.
“Wins and losses are not important at this point for us. I need (my players) to see where we started to where we are headed,” Butler said. “This tournament also gives a lot of exposure to some of my girls who have those aspirations to play at the next level.”
Butler, a 2004 Centennial graduate, recalls playing in the Peoria Manual Holiday Tournament during her time as a Chargers’ girls’ basketball player.
“We played ... with teams like Chicago Marshall and Quincy, so of course (the games) were very competitive and full of excitement,” Butler said. “It was very humbling to play against some of the top-tier players in the state at those tournaments. Whatever feelings I had about my own personal game or our team at the time were definitely challenged. ... Makes you work harder to (keep) bettering your game and your team.”