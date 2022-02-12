CHAMPAIGN — Recent boys’ basketball gamesbetween Centennial and Urbana seem to feature a little extra intensity than some other games.
A little more fire. An itch among opposing players to one-up each other.
Chargers senior David Hubbard agrees. At least partially.
“On the court, it’s kind of friendly,” Hubbard said. “We talk to each other. We have a little matchup, see who can get the most points, see who can get the most rebounds, stuff like that. It’s fun, though.
“It’s definitely competition playing against them. Hard work.”
Centennial’s hard work Friday night led to just a few more points than Urbana could muster, as the Chargers swept the two-game regular-season series with the Tigers via a 69-64 victory at Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium.
The physical battle included a pair of technical fouls and plenty of hard, non-technical fouls in a fitting follow-up to Centennial’s 60-54 overtime triumph against Urbana on Dec. 7 at Oscar Adams Gymnasium.
“It definitely felt good,” said Hubbard, who recorded a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. “We played as a team. We stuck to Coach (Tim) Lavin’s plan, and it felt amazing.”
Centennial (14-10) posted a fourth win in its last five tries and successfully celebrated senior night behind major contributions from three upperclassmen in particular. Along with Hubbard’s output, senior Jack Young Jr. powered his way to 24 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Trae Warren added 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
“Any time you win on senior night and the seniors are a big part of it, it’s nice,” Lavin said. “It’s always nice when seniors can contribute. And (against a) crosstown rival, that makes it nice.”
Early in the game, however, it looked like Urbana (3-16) was primed to play spoiler and earn its third Big 12 Conference victory of the season.
The Tigers led by as many as nine points during the second quarter by playing with a quick pace while also limiting their turnovers and fouls. Sophomore Malcolm Morris commanded the paint with 14 points before halftime, and seniors Jermontre Young, Kevin Cobb and Jimmy Nixon provided complementary shooting elsewhere on the floor.
“We’re trying to get them to understand it comes down to little things. ... It comes down to energy,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones Jr. said. “Many times the first thing that goes when we get fatigued is the way we think of the game. ... It’s just the fact you have to be cerebral in crucial moments in order to make the necessary execution.”
The Chargers’ execution improved significantly during the first half’s final 31/2 minutes.
A Centennial scoring binge was capped by a corner three-pointer from senior Adam Simmons, trimming the Tigers’ lead to 35-34 entering the break.
Possibly the night’s biggest game-changer turned out to be foul trouble. Morris acquired his third and fourth fouls during the third quarter. Simultaneously, Jack Young fired up for 10 of his points in that period for Centennial.
“(Morris) was getting some buckets down there. He’s really getting better and better,” Lavin said. “(The fouls) helped a little bit because Jack was getting some points as it was, but then he got three or four buckets right away when Malcolm went out and that helped get us going.”
“You’ve just got to stop fouling,” Jones added. “You’ve got to realize that sometimes you can control those things.”
Even with Morris’ tenuous situation, the Tigers climbed to a 54-54 tie with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Chris Rosemond drained a three-pointer.
But Warren almost instantly replied with his own conversion from beyond the arc, and Centennial led the rest of the way.
“Playing defense was very important to us, and also ... playing team ball. Coach Lav told us to stop playing hero ball,” Hubbard said. “We’ve got to end the season on a good run, get these last wins in so we can get that regional championship.”
Along with a team-high 23 points from Morris, Urbana received 10 points apiece from Jermontre Young and Cobb plus nine points each from Rosemond and Nixon.
“I love what I’ve seen in terms of our effort,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to match our effort more so with our intellect.”
The Chargers have no time to rest on their laurels following this win. They drawn Effingham in Saturday’s single-day Wooden Shoe Tournament at Teutopolis before the end of the regular season arrives next week.
“We’re playing pretty good right now,” Lavin said. “When we play defense and we share the ball and we play hard, we’re a pretty good team.”