CHAMPAIGN — It’s conceivable the Centennial boys’ tennis team could have run it back in 2022.
That’s to say, Chargers coach Teri Scaggs could have set last week’s sectional lineup similarly to how it was constructed during the 2021 season in order to achieve a similar postseason outcome, both at the sectional and state tournaments.
Max Braun, James Braun, Lino Jo and Jason Kim all returned this spring from the 2021 Centennial team that led the Chargers to a Class 1A sectional title.
After the sectional victory, Max Braun went on to win the 1A singles state championship, while James Braun and Jo paired up for sixth-place finish in 1A doubles. Centennial secured a team state runner-up trophy as a result.
Surely the 2022 Chargers would run it back and set their sights on some additional team postseason hardware.
Not exactly. At least when it comes to the first half of that idea.
Centennial is entering this week’s 1A state tournament, which begins Thursday in Arlington Heights and at surrounding tennis courts in the Chicago suburbs, with a completely different look than the one it displayed previously.
Instead of defending his singles state championship, Max Braun has partnered with older brother James Braun in a doubles tandem. The two won a sectional title this past Saturday in Danville.
Jo has shifted from doubles play to the singles field, qualifying for state by placing fourth in the sectional.
And the doubles duo of senior Ben Kirby and freshman Tyler Luchinski made its way into the state mix by placing third in the sectional.
Kim was unable to advance to state through a tough sectional singles draw but still is serving as Jo’s hitting partner this week.
All of this change didn’t stop Scaggs’ program from claiming another team sectional plaque.
“It’s probably going to be more fun with more teammates at the competition,” said Max, a sophomore. “It’s going to be more enjoyable all around.”
“I’m thrilled that we have a shot at taking home another trophy,” added James, a senior.
Scaggs learned from the Braun brothers early this season they hoped to play doubles together before James’ impending graduation. Scaggs was on board, but she also wanted to keep this bit of information under wraps in case Max opted to return to the singles field come postseason time.
“I’m not sure that James would’ve come back to the team otherwise. He’s pretty involved in robotics and just getting ready for (college) and everything,” Scaggs said. “I think one day Max just went up and tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘We’re playing doubles this year.’”
The way James and Max describe their motivations for competing together in doubles shows how differently they approach tennis.
“I wanted to do it last year even, when he joined. So I was thrilled to do it this year,” James said. “We’ve played doubles here like once in the past, and never again. So I wanted to give it another shot.”
“I won a singles state title,” Max chimed in. “So I want to get one in doubles, too.”
James is blunt when discussing the state championship topic.
Given half of this sibling duo accomplished the feat in singles last year and the other half was just three wins away from doing so in doubles, it’s not an unrealistic aspiration.
“It’s pretty obvious (Max) won’t be the weak link, so there’s that pressure added,” James said. “There’s kind of the pressure there of me not holding him back and helping him achieve his goals, as well as mine.”
Scaggs said the Braun pairing provides a different look on the court than James and Jo did.
“It’s a whole different animal,” Scaggs said. “James is so analytic about everything. ... He has a great doubles mind. When you have someone like Max that can set you up, as long as they’re playing doubles — and not just one up, one back, singles player with a doubles player — I think they could potentially go very far.”
The Brauns believe they operate with what Max calls a “sixth sense” between the white lines.
“Sometimes, we can get away with not communicating as much as we should on the court, but we still know where each other’s going,” James said. “We do verbalize as much as we can, because that always helps, but sometimes, we can get away with not doing it.”
Max said it’s not much different preparing for a state doubles run than it was gearing up for last year’s state singles draw.
“It’s just more focusing on doubles stuff in practice,” Max said. “We talk about tennis more, how we’re going to play doubles and what we need to do. ... It was pretty smooth (in the sectional).”
Scaggs credits James for helping Kirby and Luchinski grind out a couple of their sectional doubles wins last week, including a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-5 victory against Charleston’s Vince DiNaso and Braden Pschirrer that advanced Kirby and Luchinski to state.
Kirby and Luchinski couldn’t have been an anticipated doubles option leading into the spring.
Kirby was cut from the team as a freshman and dealt with ankle issues as a junior, while Luchinski was new to high school tennis.
“They were super, super excited about getting qualified, first of all, and then actually getting third place,” Scaggs said. “As long as they can take that momentum and remember the things that they were doing right, and try to forget about the things they were doing wrong or correct them (they’ll do well). ... I hope that carries over into state for them.”
Jo struggled with a leg stress reaction earlier in the season but appears healthy when it matters most for Centennial.
“He got the all clear. Then, basically, it became his choice — what makes more sense for you,” Scaggs said. “Whatever happens, he can gut it out for the rest of the season, because he’s got three more match days, potentially.”
The Chargers generated 22 points at last year’s state tournament — 14 in singles play and another eight in doubles action. Regardless of whether they can match or exceed that total this week, Scaggs is pleased with the follow-up to Centennial’s prior success.
“Did they meet my expectations? Absolutely,” she said. “These kids have been working hard (all) offseason, and when they come back and they’re already prepared, it really helps make things a little easier.”