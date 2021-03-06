CHAMPAIGN — Tim Lavin couldn’t have asked for a much better defensive start from his Centennial boys’ basketball team on Friday night.
The Chargers held visiting Peoria scoreless through the Big 12 game’s first 6 minutes and 12 seconds.
Though Centennial only managed to build a 6-0 lead in that span, that thorough stoppage of the Lions seemed a sign of good things to come.
And it might have — if the Chargers were able to maintain that pressure.
Instead, Peoria pulled ahead early in the second quarter and never looked back, collecting a 60-45 victory.
“We started turning it over and they got a bigger lead, and then we had to start pressing and gambling,” Lavin said. “It’s not a good situation for us.”
A situation exacerbated by the absence of senior Khailieo Terry, usually a scoring leader for the Chargers (4-5, 4-5 Big 12). Centennial struggled without Terry, and the Lions (6-6, 5-5) eventually began pounding the paint to their benefit against the Chargers.
“It was just a matter of us trying to catch a rhythm,” Peoria coach Daniel Ruffin said. “We took a loss the other day (50-48 to Peoria Manual), so we were feeling sorry for ourselves a little bit.”
Junior Staishaun Kelley produced 10 of his team-leading 12 points in the second half for Peoria, which added 10 points from junior Nathan Moore.
“We played a lot more unselfish in the second half,” Ruffin said. “We started looking for our teammates a little more.”
Chargers junior Jack Young paced all scorers with 13 points. Fellow junior Trae Warren added 11 points, but all of those occurred in the first half.
The 6-foot-3 Young was the lone Centennial athlete consistently able to get into the paint on this evening, reflected in the Chargers’ 36-26 rebounding deficit.
“He’s been a real pleasant surprise,” Lavin said. “He just works hard, and he makes things happen.”
Centennial, which only made 5 of 17 free throws to further hamper itself Friday, closes its regular season Saturday at Bloomington before venturing into the Big 12 tournament that’s being played next week in the Bloomington-Normal area.
“This was the first time I felt a team has played harder than us,” Lavin said. “Hopefully we turn the page.”