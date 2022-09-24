CHAMPAIGN — Kodiac Pruitt exemplified pure joy in human form on Friday night at Tommy Stewart Field.
The Centennial junior linebacker’s eyes were wide and nearly unblinking above multiple thick lines of black paint.
His torso and chest were completely barren, after rapidly shedding his jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt.
And he’d just completed multiple joyful spikes of his Chargers football helmet into the damp Tommy Stewart Field turf. Not to mention a backflip on which he half stuck the landing.
All while surrounded by an air temperature in the low 50s, just two days after the mercury nearly reached 100 degrees.
“I feel great,” Pruitt said with a smile. “I’m used to this, man.”
He and his Centennial teammates are becoming increasingly familiar with winning, too.
Pruitt was among the individuals to get his hands on Danville senior quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, keeping the Vikings out of the end zone and securing a thrilling 7-0 victory for the Chargers against their Big 12 Conference rivals.
The win afforded IHSA postseason eligibility to Centennial (5-0, 4-0 Big 12), which also celebrated its homecoming week by beating Danville (3-2, 2-2).
“It feels amazing,” Pruitt said. “When I came here as a freshman, we weren’t doing so good. But now, working up to my junior year right now — going to the playoffs back-to-back, in a row, I’m so glad.”
The Chargers need another win during the regular season’s last four weeks to guarantee a second consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since 2015.
If they continue displaying the physical and mental fortitude they offered Friday, that shouldn’t prove too difficult to come by.
“It’s huge,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said. “One of my coaches (Brendan Mattfolk), who was a senior on that 0-9 team (in 2019), he’s ecstatic. He said, ‘Coach, I played football for eight years. I’m so happy to be part of the program. It’s the first time I’ve been on a winning team.’”
The Chargers are showing just how far away that 0-9 season from three years ago is through performances like the one they had Friday night.
A defensive slugfest on a chilly, occasionally rainy night was pierced only by Centennial senior tailback Brandon Harvey’s 5-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Harvey finished with 108 yards on 26 hard-fought carries on a night when the Chargers’ next-best offensive output was sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis’ 32 passing yards.
“It’s just about who gets the ball more,” Pruitt said. “I saw Brandon Harvey score, and I was in tears, man. I felt so proud of him.”
Danville maintained possession for nearly the remainder of the fourth quarter after Harvey’s score.
The Vikings were aided by a fortunate officiating decision on that drive, when a Perez-Hinton pass appeared to go backward but was deemed incomplete.
Pruitt and a few of his teammates were all over the loose ball, which they believed was a fumble.
“I scooped it up, and I thought I was going to take it for six,” Pruitt said. “We overcame adversity (Friday night).”
Coach Marcus Forrest’s Vikings used momentum from that play to surge toward the Chargers’ 2-yard line. But they were stuffed on two consecutive run plays and faced a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with 6.2 seconds left.
“We’ve got to step up when it’s time to step up,” Forrest said. “We had a good drive at the end. We just didn’t finish.”
Centennial’s defense forced two red-zone turnovers in the first quarter. Pruitt recovered a fumbled pitch from Perez-Hinton to junior Caleb Robinson, and senior Jacob Bailey intercepted a Perez-Hinton pass.
The Chargers stopped the Vikings on fourth down from Centennial’s 3-yard line in the second quarter as well.
Danville’s defense also stepped up, generating a pair of turnovers on downs inside their own 15-yard line. Senior Matthew Thomas added a muffed punt recovery on special teams.
The Vikings couldn’t cash in, with Pruitt, defensive back Bailey, linebacker Harvey, junior lineman Jack Barnhart and senior lineman Jemir Hall all making key stops. It’s a far cry from the Chargers surrendering 96 points to Peoria in Jackson’s first game at Centennial.
So too is talking about back-to-back playoff berths.
“This is something I really love,” Pruitt said. “I always have confidence in this team, and I always have pride in what we do.”