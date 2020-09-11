Centennial's Aviv Sagiv during a Champaign Central/Centennial girls tennis match at Lindsay Tennis Center in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Sandhya Subbiah isn’t going to brag too much about her family’s tennis roots.
When asked if the sport runs in her blood, Subbiah smiles and offers a, “Well, I’d say that.”
More and more competitors — especially locally this season because of COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions — are beginning to find out what that means.
Subbiah continued a strong start to her high school tennis career, with the Centennial freshman overcoming a second-set surge from Champaign Central junior Alexis Jones to collect a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles on Thursday afternoon.
It was part of an all-around stout singles effort from the Chargers as they defeated the crosstown rival Maroons 8-1 at Lindsay Courts.
“Especially this season, it’s very important to play all of your local teams,” Centennial coach Teri Scaggs said. “This is one way for us to both use the courts on a given night and kind of just see where we stand. And ... who wins or loses, it doesn’t really matter to me.”
This match played out similarly to the Chargers’ matchup with Urbana, held one week prior on the same surface and won 8-1 by Centennial.
Centennial pulled ahead at Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 singles in two sets apiece before sweeping the doubles action.
Succeeding in singles alongside Subbiah were Chargers Aviv Sagiv (6-3, 6-0 at No. 2), Leah Luchinski (6-4, 6-4 at No. 3), Yehyun Nam (6-2, 6-2 at No. 5) and Andie Wilson (6-4, 6-4 at No. 6).
The duos of Subbiah/Sagiv (6-1, 6-1 at No. 1), Luchinski/Wilson (6-4, 6-3 at No. 2) and Nam/Bella Roesler (6-3, 6-4 at No. 3) all scored a doubles point for Centennial.
If Subbiah’s name sounds familiar to area tennis fans, they might be recalling her older brother.
Krishna Subbiah was a two-time Class 1A state doubles qualifier at Uni High prior to graduating in 2019. He was named to the News-Gazette All-Area boys’ tennis first team as a junior after winning one match with Arjun Tangella at the 2018 state meet.
Sandhya Subbiah seems well on her way to at least matching those efforts. If not exceeding them.
“I play with him every weekend, and over the summer I played with him a few times a week,” Subbiah said. “Because he’s a lot better than me and we play together a lot, he can always correct me”
Subbiah’s cross-court strokes were on point Thursday versus Jones, causing Jones to dash back and forth on a regular basis. It left Jones open to a big blast from Subbiah if Jones was able to get a piece of the ball.
“I also tried to hit to her backhand,” Subbiah said. “I did that later on when she was gaining more points on me. And I even started hitting her lobs a lot harder when she started lobbing in the second set.”
“The first set she looked like she took complete control, and then Alexis changed her game up a little bit,” Scaggs added. “But Sandhya was able to get through.”
The Chargers are deploying a fairly young lineup these days, boasting just two seniors on their entire roster. One of those is Luchinski, who is new to IHSA tennis this year.
Central has four upperclassmen among its ranks, but Maroons coach Gary Day is utilizing more juniors, sophomores and freshmen on the varsity stage. Three of his singles athletes — No. 2 Leilani Costello, No. 4 Mariclare O’Gorman and No. 5 Candace Wilund — are new to the team this season.
The freshman O’Gorman snagged Central’s lone triumph by rallying past Sarah Park at No. 4 singles and winding up on the right side of a 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 outcome.
“We lost three or four of our seniors last year,” Day said. “This team, their wings are still wet. But they’re coming on. They have a good attitude, never complain. It’s fun to coach.”
Even though Jones didn’t land in the win column on this afternoon, Day still sees her as the program’s leader now that former standout Olivia Gunn has graduated.
“When I introduced (Jones on Thursday), I said her license plate is “ATAT” — it’s all tennis all the time,” Day said. “She plays tennis several times a day during the summer, and she’s almost like an assistant coach because she’s always helping out.”
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.