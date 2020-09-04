CHAMPAIGN — Aviv Sagiv didn’t begin Thursday’s girls’ tennis dual between Centennial and Urbana on the best of notes.
As the Chargers junior walked onto the Lindsay Courts playing surface for her No. 2 singles match with Tigers freshman Eisla Madigan, a loud clang was followed by the spilling of water not far from the entry gate.
Sagiv’s water jug — more important than ever, with water-sharing options such as fountains not available during the COVID-19 pandemic — had malfunctioned.
“I just noticed that the cap broke, but it spilled in my tennis backpack,” Sagiv said. “So my mask was all wet and everything.”
Did it motivate her to play extra quick in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Madigan that helped Centennial to an 8-1 Big 12 Conference victory over Urbana?
“No, we have water right there in the cooler, so I dumped some more bottles in,” Sagiv said. “My matches always take the longest (so I need the water).”
Not on this day. Sagiv joined freshman Sandhya Subbiah (6-3, 6-0 at No. 1), senior Leah Luchinski (6-2, 6-2 at No. 3), sophomore Nicole Vozovoy (6-0, 6-0 at No. 5) and sophomore Yehyun Nam (6-0, 6-0 at No. 6) in recording a two-set singles victory as the Chargers looked significantly more in their element than during an 8-1 season-opening defeat to Bloomington on Aug. 25.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Sagiv said. “I was kind of stressed out for this season. Normally we don’t get a lot of new girls every season, but we got some good new team members this year and I’m very happy about that.”
Chief among them are Subbiah and Luchinski.
The former missed the first week of Centennial’s practice because she was unaware tryouts already took place.
Chargers coach Teri Scaggs allowed Subbiah to show up at the start of Week 2 and quickly realized she’d struck gold.
“I could tell within the first couple days she was going to be in my top four, at least,” Scaggs said. “She ended up beating my last year’s number-one player (Sagiv). ... She was definitely a pleasant surprise.”
Luchinski normally would be playing volleyball right now but must wait until spring this school year because of IHSA calendar revisions related to the pandemic.
“Leah is very athletic, and the transition from volleyball to tennis is a good one, especially for serves,” Scaggs said. “You can see she’s got a really hard serve, which is hard for some people to manage.”
Urbana’s lone triumph on the afternoon came from senior Devangana Rana, who outlasted Sarah Park 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1) in a back-and-forth No. 4 singles bout. Centennial won all three of the doubles points, keyed by Nam and senior Bella Roesler’s 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3.
“Since I’ve taken over the program, we have had a lot of young girls and beginning girls coming into it,” Tigers coach Parker Sands said. “It’s a journey working with them ... but we have fun in practice every day, and there’s nothing bad about coming over crosstown to play.”