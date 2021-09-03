CHAMPAIGN — Centennial and Danville football played to a 13-0 result on March 27 of this year, with the Vikings securing the win.
These teams then began their respective 2021 fall seasons last week with blowouts. The Chargers doused Urbana 65-0, and Danville thumped Champaign Central 49-7.
So which version of Centennial versus Danville would fans be treated to Friday night at Tommy Stewart Field?
Low-scoring slugfest all the way.
The Chargers produced one touchdown in each half and let their defense take care of the rest en route to a 13-6 victory.
It marks the first time since 2014 that Centennial has started a season with a 2-0 record.
“This one has been on our radar ... since last spring,” Chargers coach Kyle Jackson said. “We were fired up to get this rematch, especially after we thought we really shot ourselves in the foot a lot last spring and could’ve played a better game.
“We played a better game even than we did last week, I think, and took that next step up in terms of competing in this conference.”
Both Jackson and Vikings coach Marcus Forrest said they figured points would be at a premium on a cool, calm evening that briefly included a rain shower.
Replacing the bevy of touchdowns these squads combined for last week was a rush of aggressive hits. The side that managed better ball security and could grind out a few extra yards likely was going to seize the win.
“I knew we were both going to play hard, physical football, and that’s what happened,” Jackson said. “We made fewer mistakes and came out on top.”
A mistake by Danville (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) allowed the Chargers to strike first on the scoreboard.
Junior Bryson Hinton lost a fumble on the Vikings’ first possession after they were pinned deep in their own end by a punt from junior Brandon Harvey. Senior Jalen Coleman recovered the ball at Danville’s 4-yard line.
Three plays later, senior quarterback Brady Boatright found senior receiver Braylon Peacock on a 4-yard pass, with Peacock waltzing into the end zone unimpeded.
Boatright finished 6 of 13 passing for 51 yards and the one score.
“(Boatright has) worked his tail off, and one of the things we’ve been working with him on is not getting greedy and taking what you get,” Jackson said. “He’s improved tremendously in that department.”
Centennial junior Jemir Hall added a first-half sack as the Chargers entered their locker room with a 7-0 halftime edge. But Danville came out swinging in the second half, aided by senior Semaj Taylor — who also recorded a sack earlier in the game — knocking down an attempted Centennial squib kickoff near midfield.
The Vikings used 10 plays to reach paydirt, capped by senior quarterback J.J. Miles’ 2-yard touchdown run. He had the drive’s big blow with a 19-yard dash on third and 5. A blocked kick, however, meant Danville still trailed by a point.
“Especially offensively it caught us off-guard because they brought pressure and they brought kids and they came hard,” Forrest said. “When it’s a close game, you have to take advantage of those opportunities — and we had them, we just didn’t take advantage of them. Especially in the first half.”
The matchup’s next two possessions permanently turned the tide in the Chargers’ favor.
First, Vikings defensive lineman Taylor went down with an ankle injury and departed the game. He eventually left the sideline on the back of a golf cart.
“For like the last quarter and a half, you would’ve thought it was a 40-point game and we were just getting beat,” Forrest said, “because that’s kind of how they made it seem. Bad things are going to happen, but you eventually got to step up and play hard.”
Then, Danville was called for offensive holding on third and 5 at their own 44-yard line, and Centennial declined the penalty. The Vikings then opted to attempt a fourth-down conversion, with Miles tossing an incomplete pass.
Harvey and fellow senior rusher Montez DuBose proceeded to put in some of their hardest work on the ground during the ensuing short-field drive. Harvey compiled 31 of his team-best 128 yards and DuBose added 11 of his 20 yards before Boatright plunged over the goal line from 1 yard out.
Boatright’s rushing touchdown transpired with about two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Centennial’s defense forced a punt and a turnover on downs the rest of the way, allowing the Chargers to surround Jackson immediately after postgame handshakes and sing the school fight song.
“It’s a huge confidence builder,” Jackson said. “It generates more support, more of that energy and excitement for us. ... We’ve got an energy we haven’t had around here in a long time.”