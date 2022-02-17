CHAMPAIGN — Tamara Butler now has the luxury of considering the importance a girls’ basketball regional championship would hold among her Centennial athletes.
It’s easier to do this when your team is one victory away from such an accomplishment.
But the first-year Chargers coach wasn’t taking much time to ponder the topic before Centennial prepared for Monday’s regional semifinal against rival Champaign Central.
“You know what, I don’t even know if we’ve talked about winning a regional,” Butler said. “We decided to take it one game at a time and just get better each game.”
Maybe the sixth-seeded Chargers (11-17) should stick to that game plan when they take on second-seeded Lincoln (22-8) in Thursday’s 7 p.m. Class 3A regional championship game at Central’s Combes Gymnasium.
After all, it worked pretty well in their first postseason game, a 53-39 win against the Maroons on Monday night.
Simultaneously, Butler can recognize the effect winning playoff hardware would have on her program.
“For the seniors especially, the ones that have been here all four years, I think it would be a blessing,” said Butler, a 2004 Centennial graduate. “They would love to see that, and they’ve put in a lot of work over these years.”
Butler’s playing career with the Chargers was a successful one under former coach Tim Fairchild. She was a key starter on the 2001-02 and 2002-03 teams that reached the Class AA state quarterfinals and helped Centennial win a regional title her senior season.
Since then, however, Centennial has only won three regional championships and none since 2013. Standing in the way of the Chargers adding to their trophy case is Lincoln.
Though the Railsplitters have lost two of their last three games, they cruised past Danville 71-27 in Monday’s other regional semifinal game and defeated the Chargers 59-21 on Dec. 16 in Champaign.
“Great program. Great team,” Butler said. “Just figuring out what offense we can run (is important). ... (So is) just figuring out how to keep our composure on the defensive end, and when they have those runs, how to be able to combat those runs with defensive stops.”
Lincoln has proven plenty capable of going on scoring streaks, as it averages 53.9 points per game.
Can Centennial cobble together some streaks of its own if necessary? Or can it stop the Railsplitters’ offense often enough to keep the game a low-scoring one?
The Chargers saw hints of a “yes” response to both questions during their regional semifinal win over third-seeded Central.
“We were more disciplined in the second half, and we were getting back on defense ... Just making those little adjustments and actually hustling for every loose ball made a difference,” Butler said. “A lot of times we try to rush shots that might not be there, so, yes, they were very patient in the offense (against the Maroons).”
Centennial senior forward Mia DeJesus scored 22 points against Central in Monday’s win, and she’ll likely need another big game against the Railsplitters. Just like with the rest of her teammates if they want to have another postseason upset happen.
“It’s being disciplined and keeping our composure,” DeJesus said. “We’ve been talking about that all season. ... It helped especially keep that momentum up, for us to stay positive.”