CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Lacy is a fan of the uniforms he and his Centennial boys’ track and field teammates got to wear at last year’s IHSA Class 3A state finals.
Mostly pink racing jerseys with splashes of powder blue and white. The word “CHARGERS” across the chest in powder blue. A couple of icons one might see while charging their phone also plastered among the sleeveless shirt’s front.
“I do like the pink, I can’t even lie to you,” Lacy said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Wow these jerseys. Who are you guys?’ I like the attention being on me, especially when people see those bright colors. People be like, ‘Oh, he’s got to be fast.’
“Then when I go out and (show) it, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I lived up to it.’”
After an injury plagued junior season that still resulted in him earning some state hardware, Lacy is feeling confident and healthy entering the final stages of his senior campaign.
Lacy might just leave O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus this time around with a state championship. Or two. Or three.
He’s ranked within the top five in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash, based upon sectional results, entering Friday’s 3A preliminaries in Charleston.
That includes holding down the No. 1 spot in the 200 at 21.26 seconds, out of 31 competitors.
“I’m really just focusing on showing up on that day (and performing),” Lacy said. “If I didn’t run the best sectional time that day, well then state comes (and) they have to beat me on the day of state. It’s not what you did previously.
“If I show up and I’m not too much in my head, I’m just confident, then I know I can beat these dudes out here.”
Lacy is ranked third of 33 athletes in the 400 (48.43 seconds) and fifth of 26 in the 100 (10.79 seconds). He’s the reigning 3A fifth-place finisher in the 400 in 49.23, and he also helped Centennial garner third place in the 400 relay and sixth in the 800 relay at last year’s state meet.
Lacy is slated to lead off the Chargers’ state-qualifying 400 relay in Friday’s prelims on top of his three individual events.
“To see his growth has been amazing,” said Centennial coach Josh Sterling, who has worked with Lacy in some track and field capacity since Lacy was in sixth grade. “He’s always been a determined kid, a workhorse, coachable, humble. But yet (he’s) very confident when he needed to be.
“He deserves this, and I’m happy to see that it’s happening.”
Sterling said the biggest change from junior-year Lacy to senior-year Lacy is simple: He’s stayed healthy.
Lacy suffered from a swollen left foot that he described as an overuse injury before eventually developing left knee tendinitis during his junior season.
“I just went and hit up the weight room (after my junior season),” Lacy said. “We noticed I had a lot of weak areas on my body that I need to work on. ... My biggest improvement was just being able to get a full year (of track) and being able to work in the gym.”
The “we” Lacy refers to includes Sterling, Lacy’s father Jimmy and former Champaign Central coach Ryan Byfield.
“The plan was set July of last year,” Sterling said. “I sat down with him, his father and his trainer, and we brainstormed everything he felt he needed to do. ... Once those (past injuries) got healthy and healed, you see the beast that he is.”
Lacy got to strut his stuff at the New Balance Nationals indoor meet, conducted in Boston this past March. He raced in both the 60 and 200, placing 24th of 57 athletes in the 60 and 26th of 74 athletes in the 200.
“My confidence level was just boosted up,” Lacy said. “Mentally, I’ve got a stronger baseline. And when I got to these track meets, I wasn’t as nervous, so I wasn’t as anxious as I used to be.”
When Lacy returned to Illinois for outdoor action, he recognized he could perform better than a majority of his opposition across the sprints.
“Of course, there’s always going to be a few people who give me a challenge,” Lacy said, pointing to Urbana senior Jackson Gilbert in particular, “but I noticed it was a lot less challenging than it was the previous year.”
Lacy set a personal best in the 200 at last week’s Edwardsville Sectional and won all three of his individual races at the meet.
“I did what I needed to do,” Lacy said. “I feel like my start may not be there, but I know I have my turnover speed, and my speed endurance is really excelling. ... Whenever I get past that 50-meter mark, it’s like I can either catch back up or you’re not catching me.”
Lacy was accompanied to last year’s state meet on the sprinting front by then-seniors Kemoni McCullough, Braylon Peacock and Alex Geissler, along with then-junior Jordan Griggs. McCullough later earned News-Gazette All-Area boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year status for his role in Centennial’s two state-placing relays, and for winning the long jump championship.
“Huge, huge,” Sterling said when asked how much last year’s state experience helps Lacy now. “We went down a few days before and got on the track last year, and we’re going to try to do the same thing this year — just so we can feel it, smell it, taste it.
“He knows what to expect. ... He knows what he needs to do in the prelims to get into the finals.”
Lacy will need to finish in the top nine of his events in the prelims in order to advance to Saturday’s championship races.
Fellow Chargers joining Lacy at state this week are senior Aaron Hendron in the 3,200, sophomore Voldy Makabu in high jump and Centennial’s 400 and 800 relay participants. Those include Griggs, junior Tahj Bradley and sophomores Plemedie Ibinimion and Travion Wilson.
“He’s not a kid that’s a rah-rah kid. He’s a kid that leads by example,” Sterling said of Lacy. “(His teammates) understood what it was when he wasn’t participating as much in practice because we were being very patient with his training and rehabilitation.
“So when he finally showed up, it was like, ‘Oh, this is who we’ve been following and this is why.’”
An added bonus for Lacy this week is that he’ll run on his future collegiate track at Eastern Illinois. He committed to coach Keith Roberts’ program just last week.
“He showed me that even though I might not have been performing at the top D-I school level, he still believed in me,” Lacy said. “That’s all you really need is one person or two people to believe in you, and then you go out there and show them that you’re worth what you think.”