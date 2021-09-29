CHAMPAIGN — Jim Meissen’s Centennial boys’ soccer athletes faced a harsh reality leading up to Tuesday’s crosstown rivalry match against visiting Champaign Central.
The Chargers and Maroons had faced off 14 times across the previous 10 IHSA seasons and postseasons before their latest encounter. Centennial’s record in those battles: 3-8-3, with two of the wins occurring in 2017 and the other in 2011.
“It’s been a couple years since we’ve gotten a (non-losing) result against them,” Meissen said. “Boys for the most part hung in. We didn’t make too many mistakes.”
The outcome wasn’t a Chargers victory, but instead a 1-1 tie with the Maroons that served as the next-best thing for the home team.
Especially with Class 2A playoff seeds scheduled to be decided this week.
Centennial (5-6-2, 2-4-1 Big 12 Conference) snapped a pair of three-match losing streaks by drawing with Central (11-5-2, 3-2-2). One within this season, the other versus the Maroons dating back through the previous three campaigns.
The Chargers celebrated this moment by spraying water through the air surrounding their post-match huddle while Queen’s “We Are The Champions” blared over the Centennial facility’s loudspeakers.
Nick Clegg’s Central players were far more subdued as they left the pitch. They tied with another rival, Urbana, just seven days prior after seeing a 3-0 first-half lead evaporate in that match.
“Played hard. Played well. Didn’t capitalize on our chances. But overall it’s nothing to hang your head down for,” Clegg said. “When teams are disciplined, you have to really work for the goals, and we just didn’t come through.”
The contest’s first five minutes suggested the Chargers and Maroons would put on a very different sort of show. Central junior Carson Cooper recorded two shots on goal with more than 36 minutes left on the first-half clock. Centennial senior keeper Kenny Mayele turned in a pair of saves.
After the second stop, Mayele booted the ball more than half the field’s length before it took a healthy bounce toward the Maroons’ cage. Chargers freshman Nemo McKissick burned two defenders to gain possession, then got Central junior keeper Gabe Seeber to rush out on defense. McKissick deftly worked the ball around Seeber and converted the wide-open look for a quick 1-0 Centennial advantage.
“He’s lighting-fast,” Meissen said of McKissick. “He’s nice and composed around the goal. ... We got a goal off a mistake, so it was nice to do in that regard.”
The Maroons wasted almost no time responding.
Less than a minute after the post-goal faceoff, Central senior Jair Villa settled the ball several feet outside the box to Mayele’s right. Villa lofted a high, arching shot that Mayele leaped up to contest, only for the ball to bounce off Mayele’s hands and cross the goal line.
With 35 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first half, the frequent foes already had crafted a thrilling strike-counterstrike sequence.
“He’s almost like a utility infielder for us, where we can stick him in the midfield (or) we can stick him at either outside back position and he’s just able to go,” Clegg said of Villa. “He’s able to make up for some other guys’ weaknesses just by being a super well-rounded player.”
The Chargers and Maroons had no way of knowing Villa’s tally had capped the offense for both sides.
Not that each side didn’t possess more chances to score.
Central led the way in that regard, finishing with 13 shots on goal and seven corner kicks versus Centennial’s seven shots on goal and two corner kicks.
Carson, senior Kyle Johnson and sophomore Diego Zarco notched some of the Maroons’ best looks, and junior Tim Ngugi added a second-half header that connected with the inside of a goal post.
But Mayele and his defenders — primarily seniors Keith Gardner, Nate Bell and Jonah Witte and junior Walker Westfield — ensured Central was unable to cash in.
Even senior forward Adam Adham got in on the action at one critical juncture. With Johnson and Zarco set up for a dangerous free kick just outside the box with 15 minutes left in the match, Meissen shouted for Adham to join a wall of humanity intended to knock down the ball.
Sure enough, Zarco drilled the ball right at Adham, who leaped and spun to let the ball bounce harmlessly off his lower back.
“You’ve got to have that fight to get on the end of something, so it was a good effort from the boys on that one,” Meissen said. “Everybody does a great job.”
Central itself was effective at preventing Centennial from attempting many close-range shots. That kept Seeber comfortably busy instead of constantly preparing for another high-risk try, as he was last week against Urbana.
“We talked about how this could potentially be a trap game after a really tough game against Normal Community (on Monday),” Clegg said. “Records go out the window when it’s Central against Centennial. It’s anyone’s game. I thought both sides fought really hard, and we just didn’t come away with the result we wanted.”