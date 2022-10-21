CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial football team already had its playoff berth secured before Friday night arrived. But the Chargers wanted to add another accomplishment to their season with a Big 12 Conference championship.
Normal West had other plans, and Centennial’s opportunity to win a league title will have to wait after the Wildcats broke through in the fourth quarter for the game’s only touchdown to earn a 7-0 win at Tommy Stewart Field.
“We wanted to win this game and wanted to win a conference championship, so it hurts,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said. “But at the same time, they’re a great team and we played a great game. That happens sometimes.”
Defenses for both Normal West (8-1, 7-0 Big 12) and Centennial (7-2, 6-1) stole the show for most of the night, with sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis completing 10 of 15 passes for 119 yards to lead the Chargers’ offense. Senior Brandon Harvey added 65 rushing yards on 20 carries
Now, Centennial waits to find out its first-round playoff foe on Saturday night. The Chargers will enter their second consecutive postseason appearance coming off back-to-back losses, including a one-point overtime defeat at Collinsville last week.
“The good news is the whole other season starts Saturday,” Jackson said. “We’ve shown we can play with some of the best teams in the state this season.”