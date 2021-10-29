CHAMPAIGN — Before Kyle Jackson and his Centennial football coaching staff could prepare for their Class 6A first-round playoff game, they needed to know when the event would occur.
Initially, there was a bit of difficulty for the Chargers’ camp getting in touch with Chicago Kenwood’s athletic director.
So Centennial turned to a plan B.
Chargers assistant Jason Fisher formerly played for the Eastern Illinois football program alongside Sinque Turner, who now is Kenwood football’s head coach.
“(Fisher) already had his number anyway,” Jackson said. “We touched base Saturday night after the pairings came out, talked more Sunday and got everything squared away.”
A 2 p.m. kickoff this Saturday was the end result of those conversations. The 14th-seeded Chargers (5-4) will travel north to face the third-seeded Broncos (8-1).
The contest will take place at Lane Tech High, a 13-mile drive north of Kenwood, within a Lane Stadium facility that the DePaul track and field team calls home.
In an email to The News-Gazette, Turner said the game will be played at Lane Stadium because it “provides a comfortable and safe environment for our athletes and fans to enjoy the game without any outside distractions.”
“I don’t think we had an option in terms of where to play. The gist I got was it was always going to be at Lane Tech,” Jackson said. “But the deal is if you’re going to play Friday, both coaches have to agree to that.”
Jackson said the Broncos preferred a Friday game time. Jackson and the Chargers desired a Saturday matchup. This was partially to provide more recovery time to Centennial’s junior-varsity players — some of whom are varsity backups — after a Monday game versus Champaign Central, and partially to ensure the team could receive school buses from the district.
Now that all of the Is are dotted and Ts are crossed, Jackson and company can focus entirely on trying to upset Kenwood in Centennial’s first postseason appearance since 2015.
“It’s been a great feeling,” Jackson said. “We’ve had a good week of practice. I’ve opened every day, I look at the kids and say, ‘You feel that? ... The feeling of being in the playoffs.’ We’ve talked about that every day.”
The Broncos’ lone loss came in Week 8 against Chicago Simeon, 38-26. Simeon is a No. 12 seed in Class 6A.
Defense has been a calling card in the Broncos’ other games, excluding a Week 7 forfeit win over Chicago Curie. Kenwood allowed an average of fewer than six points per outing across its seven non-forfeit victories, including two shutouts.
But Centennial also has displayed solid defense this fall. The Chargers permitted an average of eight points per game across their five triumphs while holding Class 7A No. 3 seed Normal Community and Class 5A No. 8 seed Peoria to their second-lowest offensive outputs of the regular season.
“(The Broncos are) about what you expect out of a school in Chicago: They’re fast and athletic,” Jackson said. “We really feel like we’ve got to have a really good game plan — and I think we do — to overcome some of that athleticism and speed. They play pretty aggressive defense. Not exactly like Peoria, but similar to Peoria.”
Jackson also isn’t sweating his club’s 143-mile trip to Lane Stadium, referring back to a Week 4 loss at Class 5A No. 1 seed Kankakee.
“Kankakee’s not quite as far, but it is in our kids’ minds. (To them) Kankakee is up north near Chicago and essentially a Chicago-area team,” Jackson said. “That trip prepared us in a number of ways. ... Just playing that caliber of a team prepares us for the teams you’ll see in the playoffs.”
The playoff seeds suggest Centennial will play its first-round game versus Kenwood before exiting into the offseason. Of course, that’s not a guarantee. In the 2019 Class 6A playoffs, 14th-seeded Lake Forest won two games and only fell in a quarterfinal tilt by one point.
“We haven’t even really gotten into the seeding,” Jackson said. “Our focus has been mostly on: Let’s enjoy this. Let’s have a great week of practice. Let’s make the most of this opportunity and do our best Saturday and see where that gets us.
“It’s also a huge opportunity to keep growing and to prove we’re turning things around, and that Centennial is back.”