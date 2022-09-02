CHAMPAIGN — After falling behind 20-14 with about nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Friday night’s Big 12 Conference game against Peoria Manual, Centennial scored 55 unanswered points and surged past the Rams 69-20.
It was a statement win for the Chargers (2-0, 1-0 Big 12), who stayed unbeaten on the season in front of an energetic crowd at Tommy Stewart Field.
“You’ve got to face your adversity head on,” Centennial sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis said. “You’ve got to take it like a champ and just keep moving forward. As a team, we came together and fought hard through the adversity, and we made it happen.”
Centennial maintained a 14-6 lead late in the opening quarter before Manual junior quarterback Landon Tolliver fired a touchdown pass to senior Carrion Ferrell with 9 seconds left in the frame, an ensuing two-point conversion tying the game.
The Rams’ momentum continued when junior Demarcus Lucas picked off a pass from Davis and ran it back for a 54-yard touchdown.
Undeterred, Davis tossed a 92-yard scoring pass to senior Donovyn Chambers on his next attempt, putting Centennial back in front by a 21-20 margin.
“(Chambers) made a couple plays for us — blocking, receiving, that bomb I threw over the post,” Davis said. “Also going out there on defense and making plays.”
Brandon Harvey rushed for a 7-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ next drive, and Centennial never looked back.
Seconds later, Centennial junior Anthony Caceres capitalized when two Rams collided in an attempt to field a kickoff. Caceres returned the fumble to secure a two-score lead. He’d find the end zone again to conclude the half, on a 38-yard reception from Davis.
“We’re a hard team to beat because we know the caliber we can play at, and we know the caliber we need to play at,” Harvey said. “Nobody can compete with us when we’re at our top level. That’s just our motto, and that’s what we go by.”
Davis only attempted seven passes in the game but completed five of them for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Harvey ran the ball 11 times for 103 yards and two scores of his own.
“We told them all week, don’t underestimate this team, and you can’t take them lightly,” Chargers coach Kyle Jackson said. “We did that a little bit at the beginning of the game. We had some up-and-down practices this week.
“The lesson to take away for us is we have to practice better, because ultimately, we kind of let them in the game early on. But at that point, I would say training kicked in.”
Senior Jovic Ngoie provided another pick-six for Centennial with less than a minute off the fourth-quarter clock, and an extra-point kick put the last of the Chargers’ 69 points on the board.
The crowd had thinned slightly by that point, but the bleachers behind the Chargers’ bench were mostly filled for the team’s home opener. The win kicked off a three-game stand at Tommy Stewart Field that continues with Peoria Richwoods next week.
“It was a great atmosphere, especially for the first (home) game,” Harvey said. “We knew what expectations we had coming into the season, so we just want to display that every game and live up to those expectations.”