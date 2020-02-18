DECATUR — Things couldn’t have started any more poorly for Centennial girls’ basketball’s 2020 postseason stint.
“Our bus didn’t show up,” Chargers coach Jeff Carleton said. “Everything was rushed.”
That showed when ninth-seeded Centennial — via two school activity buses — hit the court for Monday night’s Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Regional quarterfinal with No. 8 Decatur Eisenhower. That just set the stage for a comeback.
The Chargers fell behind by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter before rallying to knock off the Panthers 64-58.
“We just kept hanging in,” Carleton said, “... and finally things started clicking toward the end.”
Carleton described Monday’s first 16 minutes as “the worst half of basketball we’ve played,” even though Centennial (4-26) trailed just 32-25.
“I said, ‘Wake up’ probably 40 times in the halftime (break),” Carleton said. “I told them, ‘We’re better than this.’”
Stout free throw shooting was critical to the Chargers’ outcome.
Junior Alayah Biggers went 6 of 6 to help her team-best 18 points, senior Silvia Du sank 11 of 14 tries to bolster her 14 points and sophomore Mia DeJesus added a 3-of-3 clip en route to 14 points as the Chargers grabbed the lead with 1 minute, 30 seconds left and never looked back.
Next up is top seed and regional host MacArthur (27-3) in a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal game.
“This is a confidence-builder,” Carleton said. “It doesn’t look very pretty on paper ... but we have quadruple our wins from last year.”