CHAMPAIGN — Jeff Rieck didn’t have much of a chance to establish his complete vision for the Centennial wrestling program in his first season as its head coach.
The IHSA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic displaced and constricted the 2020-21 prep grappling campaign.
The 2021-22 season would provide a fair chance for Rieck to show his promotion, after two previous years on the staff, was the correct choice by the Chargers’ administration.
The results of Tuesday’s Twin City Meet had to make everyone happy in the Centennial camp.
The Chargers bested Champaign Central 42-33 in the only dual with more than four matches and also defeated St. Thomas More and Urbana to sit atop the quadrangular.
“I’m loving the way that we’re starting to come together and wrestle,” Rieck said. “We’ve got a core nucleus of guys who came in their freshman year and have had a lot of experience wrestling. ... With everybody together, it’s making a very formidable team.”
Centennial used a trio of pinfall victories to knock off Central.
Sophomore Jaiden Smith prevailed in 48 seconds at 106 pounds, freshman Darell Dugar succeeded in 34 seconds at 113 and senior David Navarra triumphed in 5 minutes, 28 seconds at 182. A series of forfeit wins allowed the Chargers to bolster their score as well.
“We’re happy with the way we’re progressing,” Rieck said. “We’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on, but eyes are on February (and the IHSA postseason).”
Rieck expressed happiness over some wrestlers who’d typically compete at the junior varsity level stepping up to fill varsity spots.
Junior Henoc Nsingi won a match at 152 against Urbana, filling in for injured junior Tyler Easter. And freshman Connor Rodgers, though he suffered a loss versus Central at 145, took a technical fall instead of a pinfall and “saved us a team point” in the final ledger.
“That shows a lot of heart, a lot of fight,” Rieck said.
Navarra recorded two contested victories on the night for the Chargers. His other came via a 38-second fall at 182 versus Urbana.
“For my first match (against Central) I could’ve ended it earlier, but I got to work on more moves,” Navarra said. “Overall, I think I did pretty decent but could’ve done better.”
Central actually notched more contested wins in its dual versus Centennial, with the Maroons receiving such outcomes from freshman Ronald Baker (7-1 decision at 126), sophomore Jackson Dillow (16-0 technical fall at 145), junior Isaiah Yoakum (13-7 decision at 152), senior Liam Potenberg (12-4 major decision at 160), junior Asher Kotowski (fall at 170) and junior Zavier Neill (fall at 220).
“I was pretty happy with our performance,” Central coach Merle Ingersoll said. “A lot of our kids are first-year kids, second-year kids. ... We wrestled hard in some matches we had to wrestle hard. That’s what I’m really looking for.”
Dillow and Neill wound up with two contested wins on the night when the duals with STM and Urbana were all said and done.
STM sophomore Brody Cuppernell also picked up a win in two contested matches, each time by fall at 195. Sophomore Garrett Unger (138) and freshman James Schmidt (285) each succeeded in one contested match for the Sabers.
“The guys are wrestling well right now,” STM coach Ben Montez said. “We don’t have 20, 30 guys like some of the other teams, but we still practice like we have a full room. We work them hard.”
Urbana left the meet with single contested wins from freshman Kaylub Greer at 138 and sophomore Ivan Acuna at 170. The Tigers dealt with numerous missing athletes because of COVID-19 issues, including senior standout Andre Hunt.
“It’s a work in progress. We’re trying to rebuild the program that Wayne Mammen had built a long time ago,” Urbana coach Phil Sexton said. “I’ve been in touch with him and he likes what I’m doing, so we’ll keep going and get rid of this sickness and get back on the mat.”