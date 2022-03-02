DANVILLE — Tim Lavin largely had glowing commentary about his Centennial boys’ basketball players on Tuesday night.
Tim Allen was a bit more rigid with analysis of his Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin boys’ basketball players just minutes later.
This combination suggested the Chargers had pulled off an upset of the Cyclones.
That they beat the the Associated Press’ sixth-ranked team in Class 3A during a Danville Sectional semifinal game.
Admittedly, Centennial did come close to earning such a win. The Chargers just couldn’t finish the job.
Junior forward Zach Hawkinson turned in a 27-point performance as SHG outlasted Centennial 58-50 in a competitive postseason matchup.
“We hung tough. We gave them everything that we could,” Lavin said. “Just proud of them. … The effort was good. The heart was good. This time of year, you never know what’s going to happen. We put a game plan out there (and) they executed the game plan.”
Hawkinson was a major reason why that ultimately didn’t matter.
The 6-foot-5 athlete netted just two first-quarter points and boasted only three field goals at halftime. But the absence of senior Centennial forward Jack Young Jr., who suffered a broken foot in last Wednesday night’s regional semifinal win over Normal West, began to hinder Centennial (17-13) as the night went along.
Hawkinson spent most of the second half imposing his will against anyone the Chargers threw his way.
“It hurt a lot (not having) just everything Jack brings,” Lavin said. “We’ll never know what would’ve happened (if he stayed healthy).”
It was a stark contrast to Hawkinson’s seven points, three turnovers and five fouls accumulated in 12 minutes during a 67-56 loss suffered by SHG (31-3) versus Centennial on Nov. 23, when the Cyclones still were without multiple athletes who also play football.
“We just weren’t getting the ball inside (early),” Allen said. “If we got the ball inside, we had mismatches. We were playing too much on the outside.”
Juniors Gurmane Springfield and Sathvic Thatikonda most often were tasked with trying to slow Hawkinson. They combined for seven fouls, though they also contributed 11 rebounds plus 14 points.
“He was a good player,” Springfield said of Hawkinson. “Good fight, good kid. It’s sad that we couldn’t have (Young), but I’ve just got to step up, do what I do best.”
Even without Young, the Chargers showed no fear in the face of full-strength SHG team that has now won 29 straight games.
Centennial jumped out to an 8-4 lead as senior Adam Simmons nailed a corner three-pointer and senior David Hubbard converted a traditional three-point play.
“It means a lot fighting out there with my brothers,” said Springfield, who finished with eight points and seven rebounds. “That’s a good team. So to be up, that really brought us momentum.”
The Cyclones pushed back to an 11-10 lead through one period and a 24-20 edge by intermission.
Chargers senior guard Trae Warren was slow to get going offensively as the defensive combination of SHG juniors Will Hamilton and J’veon Bardwell limited Warren to four points before the break.
But Centennial was responding with stout defense of its own, including putting a body on Hawkinson and anyone else who dared enter the paint.
“I knew they were going to come prepared,” said Allen, citing the 2009 Class 3A state championship that the Chargers won under Lavin’s guidance. “It was just effort. Their effort was better than ours.”
Centennial threw a quick punch to open the second half, as well, with Hubbard scoring four points and Thatikonda adding a offensive rebound putback to give the Chargers a brief lead once more.
Lavin’s team started racking up fouls early and often in the third quarter, though, changing how aggressively Centennial could guard Hawkinson and his teammates.
SHG was in the single bonus with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the third period and entered the double bonus with nearly 61/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“They got it down low. (Hawkinson is) a good player. He keeps working hard,” Lavin said. “I thought our defense was really good. … They got to the bonus quick. They got that four-, six-point lead, and they just kind of really spread out. That’s hard to guard that way, especially a team that’s that good.”
A Warren layup pulled the Chargers within four points at 48-44 midway through the fourth quarter. But Centennial could do little more than trade baskets with SHG the rest of the way.
Warren battled through his difficult defensive coverage to produce 15 points for the Chargers, who added 12 points from Hubbard in addition to Springfield’s output and six points apiece from Thatikonda and sophomore Todd Makabu.
Beyond Hawkinson, the Cyclones received 16 points from junior Jake Hamilton and seven points from junior Keshon Singleton.
SHG moves on to face either Mahomet-Seymour (17-14) or Decatur MacArthur (25-7) in Friday’s 7 p.m. sectional final. The Bulldogs and Generals face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the other sectional semifinal game.
“Win,” Allen said when asked what his team did well versus Centennial. “Probably just win. That’s the only thing I can say. Survive.”
That’s the effect Lavin’s Chargers can have on even some of the state’s best programs.
A group fronted by seven seniors has plenty to hang its hat on from this season.
Such as causing the only loss suffered thus far by Normal Community, a Class 4A sectional finalist. And earning the program’s first regional title since 2013.
“It brings experience,” Springfield said. “We’re going to go deep next year. That’s all I can say.”