CHAMPAIGN — This year’s Centennial girls’ swimming and diving team contains five seniors. Two individuals in particular have been at or near the top of the Chargers’ results all season long.
One is Marin McAndrew, who will swim at the University of Illinois beginning next year.
The other is Annika Scott, who wants to focus her future college attention on pre-medical studies.
That makes Saturday’s local sectional meet, which will be held at Centennial’s Unit 4 Pool and includes athletes from all local programs, an especially important event for Scott.
“I’m just ready to end this chapter of my life positively,” Scott said. “I would love getting the opportunity to go to state and swim in that environment.”
Scott will compete in the sectional’s 100-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay races.
Only the top finisher in each swim event is guaranteed a spot in next week’s Westmont-based state meet, with other berths given to individuals or relay units that meet an automatic qualifying standard.
Scott was an alternate for last year’s state-qualifying 200 freestyle relay foursome out of the Chargers’ camp.
“There was a lot of energy in the pool, and it was so positive,” Scott said. “I’ve always wanted to go back there because it was so many swimmers, and everyone was at the pool just to swim and show everyone what they’re capable of.”
Scott will be a four-year sectional representative for Centennial. She placed 11th in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 200 freestyle last season, also taking a leg on a third-place 400 freestyle relay tandem.
“Freshman year, she was one of our top girls, and she’s made waves as she’s progressed through her high school career,” Chargers coach Courtney Louret said. “She’s one of our main girls this year for the sectional, so I’m excited to see how she does.”
Another constant for Scott, along with her sectional involvement, has been swimming the backstroke discipline in high school.
“Backstroke is definitely my favorite, I guess since the first time I ever swam,” Scott said. “I try to give advice to the younger swimmers, too.”
Freshman Rebekah Kim is someone Scott said she’s tried to mentor in backstroke.
“It’s hard to find someone who is good at it, because there’s so much technique and things that you have to think about when you’re swimming,” Louret said. “You need those role models, and you need that motivation from girls who have been on the team all four years.”
Ironically, given what Louret said about backstroke’s challenges, Scott said she’ll be trying her hardest to “not think” when she’s in the water Saturday, given it could be her final high school meet.
“You just have fun, because all of your hard work is going to pay off,” Scott said. “You just have to put 110 percent effort in and get in the water and swim. You just have to black out and not think about your technique or time.”
Louret said one of Scott’s biggest contributions to the Chargers comes from her lighthearted approach to team activities.
“She’s just kind of a ball of energy at practice. She just makes things fun,” Louret said. “That really helps with the team morale and building that team rapport.”
Scott is a former Champaign Heat club swimmer, putting in repetitions with the likes of McAndrew that have carried over to the IHSA ranks. Scott said she’d relish the chance to prepare for a state meet appearance alongside McAndrew next week.
“It would mean a lot to me ... because Marin and I have been swimming together since we were 6 years old. Having her alongside me for the whole journey would mean something,” Scott said. “We’ve always just been supporting each other along the way and been shoulders for each other to lean on.”