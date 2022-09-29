A recent Champaign Central graduate and a current Centennial student will continue their athletic pursuits in college at the Power 5 level.
Isaiah Jackson, a 2020 Central graduate, verbally committed to the Missouri baseball team on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Marin McAndrew, a girls’ swimming senior standout at Centennial, verbally commited to swim at Illinois next season.
Jackson started his college baseball career at John A. Logan College in Carterville, but then transferred to Heartland Community College in Normal.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound right-hander has dealt with a shoulder injury in the past year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of his senior season at Central in the spring of 2020.
Jackson pitched in two games at John A. Logan in the 2021 season, throwing three innings and giving up one run while striking out four and walking two.
He’ll join a Missouri program that went 28-23 this past season. The Tigers have made 22 NCAA tournament appearances in their history, but none since 2012.
“Words can’t explain how excited I am to get there and to put in the work,” Jackson wrote in a social media post announcing his decision.
McAndrew confirmed with The News-Gazette that she’s pledged to first-year coach Jeana Kempe’s Illini.
McAndrew will join Lizzie Gile and Hannah Hong as local athletes on Illinois’ roster. Gile is a senior and 2019 Centennial alumna, while Hong is a sophomore, 2021 Chargers product and transfer from Illinois-Chicago.
McAndrew qualified for the 2021 IHSA girls’ swimming and diving state meet in the 50-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle relay. She went on to tie for 26th in the former event through the state semifinals.
McAndrew gave Centennial its only two wins last week in a dual against Champaign Central, prevailing in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 58.96 seconds and in the 100 butterfly with a clocking of 1:01.45.