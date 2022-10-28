CHAMPAIGN — Centennial football appeared heading down a path toward hosting a first-round game in this year’s IHSA playoffs.
Through the regular season’s first seven weeks at least.
Coach Kyle Jackson’s Chargers followed a 7-0 start with a 15-14 overtime loss at Collinsville and a 7-0 home defeat versus Normal West, the latter with the Big 12 Conference title on the line.
Still, a 7-2 record is the best regular-season finish by the Chargers since going 7-2 in the 2002 season. And it’s a marked difference for the seniors on this year’s team who endured an 0-9 record in 2019.
The Chargers’ “reward” for this improvement?
A Class 6A first-round playoff game at Crete-Monee, a program in the south suburbs of Chicago boasting 17 consecutive 6A playoff berths that has produced two state runner-up finishes (2015, 2018) and one state championship (2012).
“Honestly, I don’t know that our guys are even familiar with that history,” Jackson said. “We as coaches (are). But we don’t spend a lot of time talking about that. We let them know they’re a good team, and we still have to play well to beat them.”
Tenth-seeded Centennial will visit seventh-seeded Crete-Monee (7-2) for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff. The Warriors are coming off a 25-22 victory versus Kankakee, the top-ranked Class 5A program in last week’s Associated Press poll.
Again, Jackson and his staff take a worried-about-ourselves approach to this news.
“(The players) are still confident. They still believe we can compete with anybody,” Jackson said. “We don’t have time to let doubt creep in. We don’t have time to be sad (about last week).”
Even with that approach, Jackson does want his athletes to accept the sting of falling short when faced with the chance to win a league championship. The fourth-year Centennial coach believes this can help the Chargers in the long run.
“Understand we should be excited because we’re in the playoffs,” Jackson said. “We should be proud of what we’ve accomplished, and we still have work to do.”
Centennial’s defense shined during its two losses, but the offense ideally gets back to the way it was playing early in the season. After averaging 51.5 points through their first four games, the Chargers averaged only 19.6 points during their last five games.
Some of that difference comes down to the opposition. But Jackson also notices his handful of two-way contributors possibly attempting to do too much.
Senior tailback/linebacker Brandon Harvey, for example, exceeded 100 rushing yards in each of Centennial’s first seven games but didn’t reach that mark in the last two. Other two-way Chargers are senior linemen Jemir Hall and Jacai Merriweather, senior receivers/defensive backs Jacob Bailey and Donovyn Chambers, junior receiver/linebacker Kodiac Pruitt and junior lineman Jack Barnhart.
“It’s a lot of the same guys (making plays on offense and defense). It’s like, ‘OK, you’re doing a great job on defense. We need you to carry it over on offense.’ But playing both ways is hard,” Jackson said. “Sometimes it’s hard for a kid to realize, ‘I’m too tired right now to do my job.’ We’re working on stressing that level of humility.”
Jackson actually was pleased with how Centennial’s offense moved the ball for stretches against Normal West. Sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis completed 10 of 15 passes for 119 yards, and Harvey tacked on 65 yards rushing.
But three separate trips to the red zone ended without points.
“They petered out because ... we made mistakes and shot ourselves in the foot,” Jackson said. “Up front, we didn’t have a great game. Our line’s got to play better, and they know that.”
Jackson said Crete-Monee don’t present anything terribly complex with their schemes, but perform their plays at a high level offensively. The Warriors’ losses this season happened against a Lincoln-Way East program ranked first in the latest AP 8A poll and to a 7-2 Merrillville (Ind.) team that draws from an enrollment of 2,095, nearly 650 students more than the Warriors can pull from.
Once more, Jackson finds himself more focused upon what Centennial must do to succeed rather than what the Chargers’ opponent brings to the table.
“We’re hoping to get Kellen going a little bit more in terms of the passing game. We need to establish early that we can throw the ball down the field because (the Warriors) like to blitz a lot,” Jackson said. “When we’re playing well in all phases, we’re tough to beat. We think we can hang with anybody.”