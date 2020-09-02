CHAMPAIGN — Marin McAndrew said it’s only happened to her once so far.
Elise Maurer hasn’t come across the issue quite yet. But she knows someone who has.
“My friend ... had her mask in the back of her suit and she got up on the (starting) blocks,” Maurer said, “and I had to take it out of the back of her suit.”
Girls’ swimmers and divers still are getting accustomed to wearing protective face masks whenever they aren’t in the water — an IHSA requirement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the starting buzzer sounds, though, the pool-bound athletes are in their typical element.
Relatively speaking.
“It’s a little surreal right now, just with all the extra rules and things that we have to follow,” Urbana coach Michelle Zimmerman said. “But having a meet is still a very normal part of the season.”
The Tigers and host Centennial kicked off the 2020 local girls’ campaign on Tuesday afternoon at Unit 4 Pool, with the Chargers winning eight of nine events en route to a 93-50 triumph.
“It went well,” Centennial coach Courtney Louret said of the Big 12 Conference dual. “It was obviously much quicker than when you have relay events. I was a little concerned about the girls getting enough rest, but ... I’m happy with how they swam.”
A lack of the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays is necessitated within the IHSA’s pandemic-related guidance in order for meets to take place this season.
Also required is a limit of 50 people inside a natatorium at one time.
Forty-eight individuals were present at Unit 4 Pool on Tuesday, though the upper-deck bleachers typically reserved for fans were folded up against a wall.
“It’s kind of weird,” said Maurer, a sophomore with the Chargers, “because I’m so used to a bunch of people and it was kind of quiet.”
A less-raucous atmosphere didn’t deter strong performances from either team, but especially from those among Centennial’s roster. McAndrew captured a trio of victories — in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 6.76 seconds), 100 butterfly (1:03.49) and 100 backstroke (1:07.16).
“It feels good to be back in the pool again, just doing meets and having fun with my friends,” said McAndrew, another Chargers sophomore. “My fly I was most happy with because it was the closest to my best time, and I just think I did really well (Tuesday) — better than I expected.”
Maurer bagged two event wins for Centennial in her first meet as a Charger. The former Uni High standout, who landed News-Gazette All-Area first-team status last year as a freshman, pulled away in the 100 freestyle (59.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.01).
Maurer said her decision to transfer schools was academic in nature and not tied to the Illineks currently being unable to compete in girls’ swim and dive meets because of IHSA pandemic restrictions.
“I felt good about my performances,” Maurer said. “It was kind of like the first time I got under a minute (in the 100 freestyle) since quarantine started, so that felt pretty good.”
Centennial’s other event successes came from sophomore Ava Bernacchi (200 individual medley, 2:35.43), junior Lexie Seten (50 freestyle, 28.41) and senior Hannah Hong (diving, 296.95).
With no state meet on a season calendar that will end Oct. 24, Louret is placing extra emphasis on these regular-season meets.
“We’re kind of overloading them with hard workouts earlier on so the taper, they can hit (it) and have enough time to rest,” Louret said. “We’re hoping that if there’s neither (a state or sectional meet) that we can swim against (Champaign) Central at the end of the year. ... They will taper for some sort of meet, whatever that may be.”
On the Urbana side, Zimmerman deployed 13 of her 15 roster members during Tuesday’s races, including seven freshmen. Those prep newcomers got to see junior Honora Hoey edge Seten for the 500 freestyle victory, with Hoey clocking in at 6:12.60 to Seten’s 6:13.44.
Hoey added a second-place effort in the 200 freestyle (2:17.31) and a third-place showing in the 100 backstroke (1:20.94) to her season-opening ledger.
“Honora definitely came in with some goals, not only for the season but this meet,” Zimmerman said. “She kind of lit her own fire, and she was ready to go.”
Other Tigers who excelled were sophomore Elena Poulosky (second in the 100 breaststroke, third in the 100 free) and senior Alyssa Pankau (third in both the 500 free and 100 breaststroke).
“It’s a really great foundation for years to come,” Zimmerman said. “We were a little nervous (Tuesday) just because we didn’t know what to expect, but no more nervous than we usually are at the beginning of the season, the first meet. I thought they swam really well.”