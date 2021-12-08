URBANA — Jack Young Jr.’s night started on an interesting and potentially problematic note.
The Centennial senior big man had no problem getting into the paint early in Tuesday’s boys’ basketball game between his Chargers and rival Urbana at Oscar Adams Gymnasium.
Finishing his opportunities at the rim was another story.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete racked up seven first-quarter rebounds, primarily hauling in his own misses. He entered halftime with a team-best nine points, but the total could’ve — and likely should’ve — been higher.
“Even though you miss a couple layups,” Young said, “the ones that counted are the ones that matter.”
And Young made some shots that certainly mattered down the stretch.
He finished with a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double as Centennial held off Urbana 60-54 in overtime and ended a two-game losing streak.
Young generated five of his points in the four-minute extra period for the Chargers (3-3). Three of them came from a rebound, a putback on which he was fouled and a converted free throw to immediately place momentum in his team’s corner.
“It really pushed us for the rest of the game,” Young said. “It’s an energy boost.”
Seniors Trae Warren (16 points, seven rebounds) and David Hubbard (12 points, seven rebounds) also offered crucial contributions for Centennial, which posted a 44-33 edge on the boards versus the Tigers (1-4).
“We need to take more pride in that,” Chargers coach Tim Lavin said. “We didn’t do a very good job of that last game, so we talked about that. And not giving up more than 10 offensive rebounds was our goal, and I think we met it.”
Both teams appeared to be moving too quickly for their own good during a low-scoring first half that ended with the Chargers ahead 25-23. Centennial and Urbana each racked up nine turnovers in the first 16 minutes, and steady offensive tempo was hard to come by.
“We were too fast the first half,” Lavin said. “Better in the second half. But then at the end there we had the lead and had a couple of shots we probably shouldn’t have taken. But at least we were more patient and giving it the time for things to develop, and we were getting chances to get to the basket.”
Tigers coach Verdell Jones Jr. was managing a shorthanded lineup. Seniors Jimmy Nixon and Colin Filkins and junior Gideon Kapongo all were unavailable, and each would’ve been utilized in some fashion during the contest.
“We’re dealing with lack of experience,” Jones said, “and you’re just trying to figure out a way to get it done. ... We’ve got to build. We can’t wait. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do with what we have.”
The Chargers carried a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter on the back of two Warren three-pointers late in the third period. That’s when Urbana senior Jermontre Young began taking control, as he bucketed 11 of his game-high 27 points in the final regulation quarter.
The foes played to ties of 49-49 and 51-51, eventually entering overtime with the latter score. Centennial’s players may’ve thought back to the triple-overtime affair they played against Mahomet-Seymour on Nov. 22 — a game they came out on the wrong end of.
That didn’t happen this time around. The Chargers outrebounded the Tigers 9-3 in the final four minutes as Warren and senior Jalen Coleman each drained a two-point shot to go with Jack Young’s output.
“The beginning of the year we wasn’t rebounding very well,” Jack Young said. “So then (Lavin) preached and preached and preached about, ‘Keep boxing out.’”
Centennial’s Young said that message especially paid dividends against Urbana sophomore Malcolm Morris. The Tigers’ 6-7 post player turned in a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double of his own, but he was limited to just five points after halftime.
“I think he took a little exception that Malcolm had nine or 10 points in the first half,” Lavin said. “Jack’s a senior, Jack’s a returning starter and Jack takes those things personal, and I think he played a pretty good game all around.”
The Tigers saw during this defeat that they can hang with Big 12 Conference enemies even without a full cache of players at their disposal.
But Jones also recognizes the active athletes want to see their efforts result in wins sooner rather than later.
“Those Ls, they pile up, and it starts to mess with the psyches of kids,” Jones said. “They don’t understand it from the perspective that (coaches) have and that we’re building toward a particular end. So we’re just trying to keep their heads on a swivel.”
Centennial, meanwhile, boasted a unique presence among its traveling support group.
Illinois men’s basketball forward Coleman Hawkins was present for the entire battle, sitting with some young fans in the front row of the visiting bleachers during the second half and overtime.
Jack Young said Hawkins got in touch with the Chargers after Hawkins’ Prolific Prep program competed in the November 2019 Chambana Classic at Centennial.
“He wanted to be friends before he even came out here (to play for the Illini), because he didn’t know nobody,” Young said. “He’s like a big brother to me, so it was good to impress him.”