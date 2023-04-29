Chase Brown had to a wait a day longer than his brother, but now both twins can stake the claim of NFL draft pick. Brown was selected in the fifth round at No. 163 overall Saturday by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chase Brown’s selection makes for four Illinois players drafted this week. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon went first as the No. 5 overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, and defensive backs Quan Martin (No. 47, Washington Commanders) and Sydney Brown (No. 66, Philadelphia Eagles) were drafted Friday night.
Chase Brown’s fifth-round selection made him the 10th running back drafted. Two running backs — Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs — went in the first round to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 9 and Detroit Lions at No. 12, respectively.
Chase Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award in 2022. Robinson won it to earn the title of top running back in the country, and Michigan’s Blake Corum opted to return to the Wolverines for the 2023 season. Chase Brown reached Doak Walker finalist territory after rushing 328 times for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall.
Chase Brown was the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Illinois history and was also a semifinalist — one of the top 20 offensive players in college football — for the Maxwell Award. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back earned nine different All-American honors with Second Team recognition from the Associated Press, CBS, Sporting News, the Football Writers Association of America and the American Football Coaches Association.
Chase Brown started his college career at Western Michigan after pulling in a handful of offers as a three-star recruit out of St. Stephen's Episcopal (Fla.). He transferred to Illinois after one season with the Broncos to join his brother. Chase Brown finished his Illini career rushing 605 times for 3,206 yards — good enough for second all-time in program history — and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 48 passes for 446 yards and three more touchdowns.