CHAMPAIGN — Illinois running back Chase Brown was named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after rushing 41 times for 180 yards and catching a 40-yard touchdown pass in the Illini's 26-14 win against Minnesota on Saturday.
Brown shared the award with Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week was Michigan State edge rusher Jacoby Windmon, Michigan kicker Jake Moody was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and Purdue running back Devin Mockobee was Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
The Big Ten weekly honor is Brown's second this season — he also won after Illinois' Week 0 win against Wyoming — and fourth of his career. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound redshirt junior's performance against the Gophers meant an eighth-straight 100-yard game (a program record). Brown's 180-yard effort also saw him jump from 12th to sixth on the Illini's all-time rushing list, passing Howard Griffith, Rashard Mendenhall, Pierre Thomas, Juice Williams, Mikel Leshoure, and Josh Ferguson in the process.
Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing with 1,059 yards in seven games. He leads Michigan's Blake Corum by 158 yards. Brown is also the national leader in all-purpose yards with 1,116.