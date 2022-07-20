CHAMPAIGN — The preseason recognition for Illinois running back Chase Brown is piling up this week.
Brown was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday, just two days after winding up on the Maxwell Award watch list.
The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the top running back in the country. Two of the last three winners have come out of the Big Ten, with Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III winning in 2021 and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor taking home the award in 2019. Alabama's Najee Harris won in 2020.
Brown led Illinois with 170 carries for 1,005 yards and five touchdowns last fall in not even 10 full games. Should the junior running back out of London, Ontario, post another 1,000-yard season this fall, he'll join some exclusive company in Illini history.
Only Jim Grabowski (1964-65) and Robert Holcombe (1995-97) put together at least two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at Illinois.
Brown was one of 10 Big Ten running backs named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Wisconsin led the conference with two preseason selections in sophomore Braelon Allen and senior Chez Mellusi. Also on the watch list were Michigan State senior Jarek Broussard, Michigan junior Blake Corum, Ohio State sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, Northwestern senior Evan Hull, Minnesota senior Mohamed Ibrahim, Penn State sophomore Keyvone Lee and Indiana senior Shaun Shivers.