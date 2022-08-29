CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown was named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after leading Illinois in its 38-6 victory against Wyoming. Brown rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and also caught three passes for 16 yards and another score.
Brown's 151 rushing yards against Wyoming were the most for Illinois in a season opener since 1945. The Illini junior also topped 2,000 yards for his career with his performance Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Brown shared the weekly honor — his third total and first for Illinois since he also won Oct. 21, 2021 — with Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski. The Wildcats' junior completed 27 of 38 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns in their win against Nebraska in Dublin. Northwestern cornerback Cameron Mitchell was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, and the Wildcats' punter Luke Akers earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors.