CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema likes to watch his offense from a behind-the-play point of view.
That vantage point is how the Illinois coach knew Chase Brown was due to break a run against Wisconsin.
Several instances happened where Brown nearly did it in the first half Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. A shoestring tackle here. A hole that just didn’t quite open up enough there.
So Bielema wasn’t surprised when Brown broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run with roughly 61/2 minutes to play in the third quarter. He saw the play develop from the snap, watching the offensive linemen pull and tight end Michael Marchese deliver the key block to spring the nation’s leading rusher.
“I literally remember being on the headset when that play happened,” Bielema said Monday afternoon, two days removed from the Illini’s convincing 34-10 win against Wisconsin. “When he got through that first level I just said, ‘He gone.’ Somebody said there was a back side safety pursuit, and I said, ‘He gone.’ I knew no one was going to catch him because he had been anticipating that break.”
Brown’s 49-yard touchdown run got him to exactly 100 rushing yards for the game. He’d finish with 25 carries for 129 yards to maintain his national lead with 733 yards — two more than Marshall’s Khalan Laborn.
Another 100-yard game extended Brown’s program record to six straight dating back to the 2021 season.
It also puts him within easy striking distance with seven games to play of becoming just the third Illini after Jim Grabowski and Robert Holcombe with multiple 1,000-yard seasons.
Those are records that have confounded Bielema. Running the football — and running it well — is what his teams have always done.
In Bielema’s 12 seasons combined coaching at Wisconsin and Arkansas, just two Illinois running backs topped 1,000 yards. Rashard Mendenhall did it in 2007 with a then record 1,681 yards. Mikel Leshoure broke his record in 2010 with 1,697 yards.
Bielema had 13 1,000-yard rushers in those same 12 years with the Badgers and Razorbacks. P.J. Hill did it three times alone at Wisconsin from 2006-08. Alex Collins had the same success at Arkansas from 2013-15. And, in 2010, Montee Ball came up four yards shy of giving the Badgers three 1,000-yard rushers sharing a backfield with John Clay and James White.
“I find it incredibly, at times, humorous, but also very frustrating,” Bielema said. “When I heard the stat about number of 100-yard rushers or when (Brown) got his 1,000 yards the record that broke, I was like, ‘I fell out of bed and did this in the past.’ This is what we have to do. This is our expectation.”
That’s what Bielema is fighting culturally early in his Illinois tenure. It’s why he views Saturday’s win at Wisconsin as an accomplishment, sure, but nothing to crow about given the Badgers weren’t ranked and his team wasn’t either.
“We came here to be ranked,” Bielema said. “We came here to win championship. We came here to play at the highest level. ... Win games, go to bowl games and sell out (Memorial Stadium). That’s got to be standard.
“That’s got to be the expectation, not the exception. There’s a huge difference. Until we win more consistently over a course of time, that’s the fight I’m trying to get through. This is what we’re expecting to do. This isn’t by luck or a short-term thing. This is what we expect.”
Brown running the ball effectively has pushed Illinois in the right direction through five games this season. The Illini received votes in the latest AP Top 25 released Sunday and have seven cracks at the two wins necessary to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019.
The Illinois coaches remained confident in Brown on Saturday at Wisconsin even after the Badgers held him to 32 yards in the first half. Even after eight of his 11 carries in the first two quarters went for 2 yards or fewer.
“I looked to him specifically at halftime the other day, ‘Look, just be patient and let the game come to you,’” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “Not that he wasn’t. I didn’t seen any signs of that. It was kind of more like, ‘Hey, I know you haven’t gotten going yet.’ He didn’t even flinch. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”
That’s what Lunney has learned about Brown since he was hired this past January. Lunney made it a point to contact Brown that first day, and Brown’s knowledge of what Sincere McCormick accomplished at Texas San Antonio in Lunney’s offense was a welcome sign for the new Illinois coordinator.
“Just from that moment on, he’s been all eyes and ears,” Lunney said. “That’s how he is with all of us — with Coach B., with (running backs coach Cory Patterson), with any coach that offers any advice. He’s a sponge.”
Lunney treated his arrival at Illinois the same way Bielema did when he was hired. Past film wasn’t going to be all that instructive. Both coaches wanted to form their own opinions once they started working with the players.
Both Bielema and Lunney were struck by Brown’s quickness. That acceleration was on full display as he ran away from the Wisconsin defense on Saturday.
“His open field speed, that’s showed up several times, but the other day that was nice,” Lunney said. “I think we all knew once he broke through there he was going to finish it. ... We knew the caliber of defense we were playing. He just had to be patient. Our hope was we’d wear them down a little bit where a 3-yard run turned into 6 and eventually hit a home run.
“When he did that, it wasn’t a sense of finality, but I think we all felt when that run ripped off, this thing was going to happen. That was fun for everyone to see and celebrate. To have a run like that was huge for us to break the game open.”