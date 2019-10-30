It feels like winter in Champaign, so basketball season must be here. The two aren't always connected, but we could still get snow this week and Illinois will play its exhibition game against Lewis on Friday. It truly is basketball season. Rejoice!

There was one clear theme with the questions for this week's chat, but we'll tackle that second. Time to start with everybody else that didn't ask about the scrimmage at South Carolina?

Where would you set the over/under on regular season wins for Illinois basketball? -- Jay S.

Surprisingly, I hadn't really gone through the Illinois schedule and given my gut feeling, quick answers on wins and losses for each game until today. The current KenPom projections have Illinois finishing 19-12, but I can certainly see something like 21-10. So If I'm going to set a competitive line, I'd put it at 19 1/2.

What kind of playing time do you think Kofi Cockburn will get? Giorgi Bezhanishvili will start the season as No. 1 center, won't he? -- Tony Q.

Illinois didn't add a recruit like Cockburn (four stars, top 45 nationally) not to play him. Those are the guys that you bring in to get minutes right away. The plan, though, is for Cockburn to be the starting center and Bezhanishvili to play alongside him. That would technically make freshman Jermaine Hamlin (story coming on him in Thursday's N-G) the backup center. However, Bezhanishvili probably gets some of those minutes when he's not playing with Cockburn.

On a minutes per game basis, I think you could count on Cockburn getting at least 20. How many of those are with Bezhanishvili are still to be determined. I have a feeling that frontcourt pairing is going to be a bit of a work in progress.

Will Ayo Dosunmu strictly play point guard, with Trent Frazier on wing and as point guard only when Ayo's not in? Or will Andres Feliz be backup point guard? Those three seem interchangeable in so many ways. -- Tony Q.

The thing about a Dosunmu-Frazier backcourt is there's really not one, defined point guard. The two of them will share those duties. Maybe like a 60-40 split with Dosunmu getting the heavier facilitator when they're together with Frazier as more a spot-up shooter. Both can push the ball in transition. Both can initiate the offense in the halfcourt. It's a good "problem" to have.

That said, I would imagine Feliz will run the point for the "second team" even if he's paired up with Dosunmu and Frazier or even both of them. If Feliz is running the offense, that frees up Frazier as a shooter and Dosunmu as a playmaker/shooter off the ball.

Guard play is important at all levels of basketball. Illinois' got a pretty strong trio of guys that can all be a lead guard.

Without Tevian Jones for the foreseeable future and with two transfer sit-outs, Illinois has a relatively thin roster. What changes do you think Brad Underwood will do to ensure that the season is as successful as possible? -- Craig V.

There are a few ways Underwood can approach not having much depth on the wing with guard and big man depth not too bad actually. In fact, having just 10 available scholarship players right now isn't necessarily a bad thing in my opinion. It could make Underwood tighten his rotation, and I've said before I'm not opposed to that for any team.

One rotation option would be more of the three-guard lineup of Dosunmu, Frazier and Feliz. Another would be leaning on Alan Griffin substantially more. Illinois could also go big with Kipper Nichols or Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk at the 3.

Underwood has options. Would Illinois be a better team with Jones available (and also tapping better into his potential)? Yes. I touted Jones this offseason because I think his ceiling is as high as anyone's on the team. Probably just behind Dosunmu based on his size, length, athleticism and skill set. But Jones is not available, so the Illini move on for an indefinite amount of time.

If Tevian Jones transfers, could there be a December incoming transfer? Do walk-ons play more? I'm slightly concerned about a game with heavy foul trouble or team wearing down. -- Craig V.

I'll address your final two points first. No, I don't think walk-ons get more run with Jones unavailable. Unless we're talking foul trouble. Then it might be a necessity. If there is foul trouble, odds are it comes in the frontcourt. That just means more small ball. Even without a full complement of scholarship players available, the Illini have some go-to players.

Now, to the hypothetical of a Jones transfer. I don't think Underwood would tap into the mid-year transfer as a replacement unless it's just some no brainer stud that says he wants to play at Illinois. Besides, when it comes to a mid-year transfer, unless that player had graduated he wouldn't help the current team. If there's a problem to solve for this year's team, the answer won't come from a guy that just arrived and doesn't know the team or system.

Your hypothetical could also depend on how Illinois' 2020 recruiting class has taken shape. If Underwood has landed Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller to go with Coleman Hawkins and then another scholarship pops open, I would bet big on him holding onto it until spring/summer to let the transfer market fully develop. Just some thoughts.

Is Tevian Jones done at Illinois? I love his upside, but if he misses half the season again I'm not sure he will ever fully develop as a player. Is Kipper Nichols ready to step in a take Tevian's role? -- John K.

Too early to tell what this latest suspension for Jones means. From a perception standpoint, it's obviously not good following last year's suspension. And, like you mentioned, from a player development standpoint it's also an issue. Jones has plenty of potential, but he's got to be on the court to start to actually realize it.

Underwood mentioned earlier this month that Nichols had been one of the most consistent players in practice. For a guy where inconsistency has kind of defined his time at Illinois, that's a promising note about Nichols. Without Jones I do think there is more playing time available for Nichols to grab. He's shown he can be a productive player in the Big Ten. Doing it for more than a game (or two or three) in a row has been the issue, but if he's on track consistency-wise the Cleveland native might be an under-the-radar bonus for the Illini.

Anything to report on the "secret" scrimmage vs. South Carolina? -- Sam B.

Other than a UI victory, any details on whom did what? -- Mike U.

Any word on how the Illini looked in the Top Secret Scrimmage against South Carolina? -- John K.

When it comes to these annual "secret" scrimmages, it turns out Illinois and South Carolina are actually sticking with the secret part. The only thing that's made the rounds is Illinois won. Otherwise? Information has been on lockdown. The questions have been asked by multiple Illinois media, including yours truly. No box score is going to be released, and any information would come from Underwood and at his discretion. Next availability for him is tomorrow morning. I'll be asking.